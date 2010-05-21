Giveaway: Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” T-Shirt

A month ago, I showed you the “Only Kings Have Rings” t-shirt from Sunnymead, Calif. based brand The Forest Lab, and people went crazy for it. Now, I’m coming back with it and giving you a chance to win one for yourself.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
What’s Kobe’s stat line going to be in Game 3?
Whoever is the closest to his total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, will win. Have at it!
34-7-8 Throw in a couple steals and a block as well
27p – 6r – 7a – 3s – 1b
when you gonna put up the t-shirt with kobe’s REAL picture on it, that looks more like lamar odom than kobe…
25 pts – 5 rebounds – 8 assists – 2 steals – 1 block
Kobe’s stat line is Game 3
points:31 rebounds:6 assists:8 steals:3 blocks:0
28 PTS. 5 Boards. 6 Assists. 2 Steals. 0 Blocks.
27 points
9 assists
6 rebounds
3 steals
0 blocks
19 points
4 boards
11 assists
3 steals
0 blocks
And if i win i promise to upload a video on me setting fire to the t-shrit. GO CELTICS!
23points
5boards
4assists
2steals
0blocks
And if i win i want the black one plz!
Points – 34
Assists – 6
Rebounds – 4
Steals – 2
Blocks – 1
35 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
3 steals
1 block
Game 3 Kobe prediction:
32 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl, 0 blk
Points – 40
Assists – 4
Rebounds – 5
Steals – 3
Blocks – 1
42 points,8 reb,5 assists
Points – 34
Assists – 7
Rebounds – 4
Steals – 1
Blocks – 0
Points – 33
Assists – 6
Rebounds – 5
Steals – 3
Blocks – 2
KB24 will go for…
24 pts
7 Rebs
8 assists
2 steals
0 blocks
and most importantly ….. the DUB
28 pts – 5 rebounds – 7 assists – 2 steals – 1 block
29 points
8 assists
5 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
24 points
6 boards
5 assists
2 steals
1 block
33 pts. – 3 rebounds – 4 assists – 3 steals – 0 blocks
36 points
8 assists
5 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
this is one of the best tees i’ve seen in my life. HA.
Lets go LAKE SHOW!
31 points
5 assists
7 rebounds
1 steal
33pts
5asst
3reb
2steals
1block
60 points, 5 and 5
29pts
6rep
6ast
1stl
0blk
Kb 24 will have:
34pts
5 reb
5ast
28 points
6 assists
7 rebounds
2 steals
1 blocks
26 pts- 8 rebounds- 8 assists- 1 stl- 1blk
23 points
4 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
0 blocks
28 Points
5 Rebounds
6 Assists
2 Steals
0 Blocks
27pts 6rbs 7 assts 2 stl 0 blk
27 PTS
5 RB
8 AST
2 ST
1 BLK
2 TO (in case of a tiebreaker)
Yellow please
26pts 8ast 5 reb 3stl 1blk
31pts
4 rebounds
0 steals
10 assists
I never win these but here it goes….
kobe will alter his game to the suns adjustments but in game 3, after 4 days rest…he is coming out for the kill. Foot on the throat.
38 points, 5 dimes, and 6 rebounds is my guess.
Points – 37
Rebounds – 6
Assists – 7
Steals – 3
Blocks – 0
Kobe game 3 stats
Points -26
Assist – 4
Rebounds – 7
Steals – 1
Blocks – 2
23 points. 4 rebounds 5 assist 2 steals 1 block
33pts – 11asts – 7reb – 1steal – 0blocks
And I’m gonna need a 2X in that shirt :O) lol
24 pts- 4 rebs- 4 assists- 2 steals- 0 blocks
POINTS: 36
REBOUNDS: 6
ASSISTS: 4
STEALS: 3
BLOCKS: 0
TURNOVERS: 4
26 points
8 assists
6 rebounds
3 steals
1 block
Stat line
32 pts
8 dimes
6 boards
2 steals
0 blocks
4 to’s
24 points
7 assists
4 rebounds
2 steals
1 blocks
27 points
6 rebounds
8 assists
2 steals
0 blocks
2 To
3 3pm
31 Pts
6 Reb
4 Assists
2 Steals
1 block (on another Amare dunk)
32 points.
6 assists.
5 rebounds.
3 steals.
1 block.
27 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
0 blocks