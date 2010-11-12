Giveaway: Limited Edition Mick Boogie x HOMAGE NBA JAM T-Shirt

In addition to the mixtape we dropped earlier today, Mick Boogie collaborated with the vintage t-shirt designers of HOMAGE to create a limited edition ’93 ‘Til Infinity/NBA JAM inspired tee to celebrate the release of the mix. And as we’ve been known to do, we’re hooking up our faithful readers. Check it out after the jump.
If you wanna get your hands on one of these (and we have four to giveaway), answer the following question:
Who would make the best NBA JAM duo of all-time?
The best and most creative answers will win. But if you don’t want to chance it, you can buy the shirt HERE.
len bias and drazen petrovic
del curry and tom chambers
yao ming and shawn bradley
kobe – for speed, handles, dunks, and 3’s
Olajuwon – for blocks, gotta have that defensive stopper in NBA jam, dunks, and power
MJ and the dream-i still have not gotten the last prize i won-send me a tee,making me happy again,xl please
spud webb and nate robinson!
michael jordan and bugs bunny!
barack obama and john mccain!
Kwame Brown and Hasheem Thabeet
GOD and JESUS. God Shamgod and JESUS Shuttlesworth. Hallelujah!!!
great handles and a great He’s-on-Fire Jumpshot
Yao and Dikembe… either you play them or you interview them… ugh… lol
Bill Russell – Might be undersized in “todays game” but still…it’s Russell
Michael Jordan – You can’t have an ultimate anything without Mike
These two would be the most competitive duo ever assembled, I’d take just them in 2k11
This shirt could get you clowned in public. I mean it says “he’s on fire” That could refer to something else. I know the jokesters I hang around would certainly make that connection and start clowning. But I love the shirt anyway as it brings back great memmories of playing NBA JAM the greatest bball game ever.
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X!
Shaq and Gary Payton (too bad they were never in the game)
Shaq (Rbs, blocks, dunks)(can’t forget Shaq in his prime had handle and could go coast to coast)
Payton (steals, speed)
But if I can’t have those two and had to choose from existing players I would choose, Hakeem and Dominique Wilkins.
Darryl Dawkins and George Gervin…old school Fire and Ice.
Clinton and Obama! old school
Scott Howard (Werewolf Form) and Air Bud
As long as Howard “wolf’s out” I don’t think games will even be close. Airbud’s got a wetter too.
tehe
i use manu and the admiral
Tom Chambers and Larry Bird.
Team white guy mullet.
I love them both.
[www.hoopskarma.com]
[t1.gstatic.com]
Kobe – The shit.
Dwyane Wade – Everything.
Nate Robinson & Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues
greetz from Brussels
Jason Kidd and Shawn Kemp!
Kidd’s the best at throwing lobs and the Reignman is the best at catching them!
Although it would be pretty nasty having KG & Ronnie Fields!
Josh smith for defense and supreme dunkage
Lebron james for all things that embody “beast mode”
gotta go with real life teammates Shawn Kemp and GP. u gotta have the speed and D from payton, and just the flat out awesomeness of the Reignman…
hmm actually should i go with Hakeem….
fuck it. hope that gets me a shirt haha.
White Chocolate & Chocolate Thunder
dominique wilson and vince carter!! Mann oh mann they’ll be flying the whole 82 games!!
dominique wilkins***
Larry Bird and Magic Johnson
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan
Tupac and Biggie! A killer combo….
Pistol Pete and jayson white chocolate Williams
Oh man, not even a question – Clyde “The Glide” Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. Member’s of Houston’s Phi Slama Jama. With a quote like, “Sure, 15-footers are fine, but I like to dunk,” how can he not be on the NBA Jam dream team?
Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol
Rik smits and detlef schrempf. it is a fact.
Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues circa Bullets ’87, for obvious reasons.
I wear a large.
[trustthedust.tumblr.com]
Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues
Dee Brown and Dennis Scott
Reggie Miller -best 3 point shooter and Wilt Chamberlain-top rebounder and scorer.
Here is the winner and most creative. Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson from White men can’t jump. Thanks!
Jean Claude van Damme: as Frank Dux and Bolo Yeung: as Chong Lee! Bloodsport baby!!!
Chris Mullin and Scottie Pippen
Obviously it would be Jordan (the Fire) and Shaq (the BOOM SHakalaka!).
Jean-Claude van Damme as Frank Dux and Bolo Yeung as Chong Lee from the 80’s classic, Bloodsport!
Jordan & Dr J. Nobody is stopping these two!
Dennis Rodman and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Best defensive duo EVER. They’d be able to hand-check opponents up and down the court.
Dr.J and Lebron James
There is no doubt the real-life duo of the past, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler reppin’ Phi Slamma Jamma would be the greatest NBA Jam Duo of all-time. Talk about all-time greats. You have the greatest shot-blocker of all-time teaming with the one and only “Glide” for dunks and blocks galore. There is no question this championship duo would be the ultimate duo in NBA Jam. Not only is it going to able to stop these guys from just straight demolishing backboards, it’s going to be difficult get any sort of dunk or shot with the “Dream” manning the paint…unless of course…HE’S ON FIRE!
Kid N’ Play
Mario & Luigi
Eric B. & Rakim
Gene Wilder & Richard Pryor
Spike Lee & Michael Jordan
Penny Hardaway and Lil’ Penny