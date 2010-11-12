Giveaway: Limited Edition Mick Boogie x HOMAGE NBA JAM T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.12.10 8 years ago 83 Comments

In addition to the mixtape we dropped earlier today, Mick Boogie collaborated with the vintage t-shirt designers of HOMAGE to create a limited edition ’93 ‘Til Infinity/NBA JAM inspired tee to celebrate the release of the mix. And as we’ve been known to do, we’re hooking up our faithful readers. Check it out after the jump.

If you wanna get your hands on one of these (and we have four to giveaway), answer the following question:

Who would make the best NBA JAM duo of all-time?

The best and most creative answers will win. But if you don’t want to chance it, you can buy the shirt HERE.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS93 Til InfinityEA SPORTSHOMAGEMajorMick BoogieMotivationNBA JAMStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP