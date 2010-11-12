Giveaway: Limited Edition Mick Boogie x HOMAGE NBA JAM T-Shirt

In addition to the mixtape we dropped earlier today, Mick Boogie collaborated with the vintage t-shirt designers of HOMAGE to create a limited edition ’93 ‘Til Infinity/NBA JAM inspired tee to celebrate the release of the mix. And as we’ve been known to do, we’re hooking up our faithful readers. Check it out after the jump.

If you wanna get your hands on one of these (and we have four to giveaway), answer the following question:

Who would make the best NBA JAM duo of all-time?

The best and most creative answers will win. But if you don’t want to chance it, you can buy the shirt HERE.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.