Giveaway: LRG “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack

Inspired by the NBA playoffs, LRG & Dr. Jay’s have come together to bring a piece of the the action to your crib with the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack. The pack comes with mini basketball, string backpack and t-shirt in four iconic colorways. If you want to get your hands on one of these, check out the details and more pics below.

This week, we’ll be giving away two of these packs (with the winner choosing the color of their choice) and all you have to do is answer the following question:

What’s your favorite championship team of all-time?

Over the next week, we’ll look at the best answers and choose two winners. But even if you lose, you can find all four of the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Packs exclusively at Dr. Jay’s for $55. Have at it!

