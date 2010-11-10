Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

As you can imagine, when we’re not in the office during the fall/winter, we’re in the gym hooping. And some days, we’ll even bounce from the office early to do just that. Now thanks to our friends at AXE, after you’ve done your work on the court, you can proceed to do your work off of it.
AXE is hooking up two Dime readers with their newest line of shampoo (Downpour, Heat & Zen) in a dope Nike ball carry backpack. As you know, you always have to be on your game. And we have your back. So if you want to get your hands on one of these packs, answer the following question in the comments below:
What’s the best game you’ve ever had in front of your girl?
Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Unfortunately for those of you abroad, this contest is only open to U.S. readers. Good luck!
I was at the club and two chicks were bumping and grinding on me as my lady walked in…She is still pissed off at me, but that’s what happens when you sport your game in front of your lady!
My girl would watch me ball from time to time if the weather is nice out… on a loss i went over to the bench and she told me about some girl that walked by with a phatt butt and a tight body… turns out she some dudes ex from the next game we were about to play… i talk smack on him cause i kept on beasting him to the rim… he would hack me but i still would finish and that chick saw that we were all clowning her ex… she came up to me and my shorty and laughed about it… i told her my girl think you hot… she said she looks hot… we made a date to hit up a local bar… and well… that night i was BALLIIIINGGGG
i feel like the comment on this contest only being for americans is directed to me.i won the last contest and never got my prize.i live in denmark
Well she wasn’t my girl then, but it was the championship game of the intramural tournament at my school, I had really kind of sucked all tournament because of injuries and just plain sucking. Anyways, I liked her and my bestfriend’s girl was her friend so they invited her. I dominated that game, 35 points 10 rebounds 8 assists and 5 steals.That game gave me the confidence to talk to her, and the rest is history. We have been going strong for more than a year!
not my girl but…homie brought his girl to da gym and started actin mad cocky. we was runnin 5s. my team won and his got on da court. i took da first shot and bricked it. and dude just started talkin crazy shit. so VERY next possesion he got da ball, took up da court and i ripped him and got a easy lay. goes like dat da whole game really. so we get game point and dude like ‘aight ima stop playing lets get serious'(u know da type) and slap da floor like fuckin chris duhon or some shit. i get da ball and pass it and buddy tipped it and stole it and takes off for da wide open lay up. guys maybe a foot faster den yao ming so i catch him easy and block da SHIT out da ball and (i swear) it hit his girl (whose sittin in da bleachers) square in face. blood leakin and everything and i feel bad…like super bad…homie gives no fuck about dat either. like everybody but dis nigga worried bout if his girl strait or not. and all homie says is ‘u still suck..i let u block my shot..check ball, bet u wont do it again..’. true story man. niggas egos is funny…
back in high school, my ex girl would always come and watch my games. this punk ass dood that played for our rival school knew that i dated her because we would see each other out at random parties and around town. this guy never hesitated to try and talk my ear off about how fine my girl was and how he was gunna swoop her from me. my girl knew about his talking, and she thought it was funny because she said “he was disgusting” well during one of our games my senior year he kept trying to get in my head on the court by talking about my girl. Finally I got fed up, and on a rebound, i elbowed him right in the face. He left the game with a cracked nose and didn’t return. All i got was a personal foul. After I did it, I looked at my girl in the stands and she was smiling at me because she knew what went down. hahaha. We won that game too. I have some pointy ass elbows…don’t talk shit.
The girl I loved and thought would be my girlfriend unexpectantly dissed me days before a huge 3 on 3 tournamnet at school. I was little guy (5″10) with big dreams of one day playing college ball. I had been cut 3 times already by my college and everyone knew it. I fit the defenition of a loser. I was Rudy if he never made the team. My team was playing a foe that had far superior talent as well as college experience and the avg height of 6’3. I ended up playing the best game of my life infront of a huge audience on campus. My (wanna be) girl was a dancer at this event. Then I hit the last second 3 pointer to extend the game into overtime. My team won in quadruple OT!!!! and I became famous around campus. A week later I finally made my college basketball team (MIZZOU). Thus completeing my Rudy story. I don’t know what happened to the girl. I think her name was Nikki.
Ima call you guys out on this. The number one reason I never, ever even post on your “giveaways” is because the LAST time you had this exact same contest, I posted. The top ten people were supposed to win, and only like 15 people posted. A few of them were about 2 sentences long and had nothing to do with the contest. Can’t imagine you sent THEM anything, and I’ve never once gotten a return email, let alone a request for address. I’m not the only person who has complained about at on this site.
You know I love you guys, and I really don’t even care about winning anything, but your contests and giveaways are bogus.
@ChuckTayd – I can’t win this shit myself, but i call bs on yo story…
@robb ok.
Yooooooo Deron Williams is putting his name in this MVP race as we speak DIME. What a fantastic game he’s playing right now.
I have to take this back to grade 8; I was in Jr. High and playing against another in-city school. I had met this girl through a friend and only talked to her once. My school team was down by 15 points and in the last 4 minutes i hit 5 3-pointers after a sub-par first 3 quarters of the game. The last 3-pointer i took was with around 6 seconds left and I got fouled by the other teams clumsy center who attempted to block me but hit me after i got the shot off… He ended up falling to the ground as i stumbled backwards into that girl who helped me stay on my feet.(Middleschool gyms were small as hell) I looked back and smiled at her like it was some kinda corny hoops movie and proceeded do step over the frustrated center; word to allen iverson stepping over tyron lue. I hit the freethrow and won the game for my team. The girl came to talk to me after the game as i was leaving the gym and asked for my email address(…ugh; no cellphone back then). It was history from then on; we went to the movies that weekend and through some hard times, off and on dating i’m still with her today; 6 years later and happier than ever.
@ dagwaller
Not true! We sent those to the winners and always hit people up who win? You looking for a gift from the Dime office? I’ll e-mail you right now and we’ll send something out!
shit id like an email and gift too! best game was probably jr high had about 19 pts playing against our rival school. game was 51-52 with 8 secs left i drove and dished to a wide open teammate and he made it at the buzzer. everybody was so happy and i got mobbed. we got medals that year for being 1st, had we not won we woulda got 2nd. yeah im talkin bout an ex cause i aint with the same girl from jr high anymore lol
i was among the 10 people who “won” the last time-i never got my prize-i would be happy to get something from the dime office just as dagwaller-kindly give the readers some impression your contests are legit-
Agree with the other posts here, not worth posting anyway since the contests have been a farce in the past ( I was supposed to get a pair of shoes). Glad I come for the content and not the contests.
Dudes posting stories about their love life to try to win ten bucks worth of shower gel is epicly sad ttoo
Man, one time, I was playing basketball, and I had a REALLY good game. My girlfriend was impressed afterward. It was awesome.
@ Aron – haha I’m always up for a gift from you all.
But no, I’m not begging for it. I’ve just seen way too many posts like the one I left, where the winners never seem to get their prize.
Mind you, this is still my favorite site and I will be back on here every 15 minutes as always, but the contests are something else.
i was actually playing in a co-ed game and this cute girl on my team hooked me up with a nice no look. we stopped playing right then, walked off the court and banged. the rest is history.
best game… was almost late coming to a game because i was banging her… but made it to the game, checked in, shot 2 threes. stole the ball the next play, thought i got fouled, complained, got a tech, was called for a foul, complained, got a another tech, was ejected, and went back to my girl’s room and just continued to bang her brains out… not bad… lol
I wish I can say I have a girl. Except I don’t, and possibly won’t until who knows because I spend way too much time working on ball.
I can say though I had a crush once on a girl, and she showed up to my highschool game. It was motivation immediately. Going down the court to double team press at halfcourt, offensive player raised his elbows too high and my lip got caught. Opening 5 minutes of the game. Ended up with 5 stitches. “Best” game in front of the girl.
From a panel of judges, congrats to the winners: Datdood & Young khlalifa