Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

As you can imagine, when we’re not in the office during the spring and summer, we’re out on the blacktop hooping. And some days, we’ll even bounce from the office to do just that. Now, thanks to our friends at AXE, after you’ve done your work on the court, you can proceed to do your work off of it.

AXE is hooking up two DimeMag.com readers with the new AXE Buzzed Look Cream (with SPF 15) and three new AXE Shower Gels (featuring a new grip and click-to-open top) in a dope Jack Spade leather dopp kit. As you know, you always have to be on your game. And we have your back. So if you want to get your hands on one of these packs, answer the following question:

What’s the best game you’ve ever had on the playground?

Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Unfortunately for those of you abroad, this contest is only open to U.S. readers. Good luck!

