Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

What’s the best game you’ve ever had in front of your girl?
Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Good luck!
A couple seconds left got the ball on top of the key, down by 2, I looked over to her and winked. Pulled a 3 pointer, money… This was 4 years ago and we weren’t dating yet but after this game we’ve been dating ever since
You mean off the courts right?
This was an ex. We went to a small college, so intramural sports were pretty big. Just about a quarter of the college could play in any one league.
I had been dating this girl for a little while, but was still a little insecure about her friends. All of the guy friends she had were the sailor, preppy types, with whom I definitely didn’t fit in.
They were all pretty tall, too, so when her team with all of her preppy friends met my team in the finals for the intramural basketball league, they won (I think the tallest player on our team was 6’1″). She didn’t let me forget for weeks.
Then the soccer league rolled around. She was on the school team, and her team was pretty stacked, too. We met in the finals again, but this time MY team won, highlighted by a bomb from the corner of the box by yours truly. The douche playing goalie could only watch as it sailed over his head, upper 90.
As much as I love basketball, her and her friends being on the soccer team and still losing to me in our soccer tourney was the highlight of my year. I don’t have the girl anymore, but I still wear my champion t-shirt and smile.
shit, never played good in front of my girl. all you can think of is looking good and banging her after the game…
She was not my girl but I was trying to holla. She was part of a dance group that performed at halftime. I began the day by missing ALL of my shots. I even wanted to quit, I was totally embarassed and discouraged. I was looking like Starks in game 7. Then I caught fire and hit all types of 3 pointers. Then I continued to hit big shots and we won in double overtime. I didn’t even look for the girl because I knew she was looking for me.
i was playing in a game,where the team first getting 20 points would win.down 17-18,a player on my team got the ball stolen from his.the other player then had a free look towards the hooop and i started running him down.just as he was going for the easy lay up,i grabbed the ball in the air.i wanted to end the game and shot a 3,that went in-my team won 20-18/ as i was headed over to celebrate with my team,the guy,i had stripped the ball from,pushed me to the ground.the black top tore up my skin and i was bleeding bad.a girl who lived close by took me home and cleared my cut.today she is girlfriend
I’ve actually never had a girl while I was on a basketball team. My girl would always be the rock. No lie, It was basketball first, then fam, friends, food, and then I would maybe sneak in some time for a girl or two.
But I did bring girl friend of mine to one of my intramural games this past season and I did alright. I scored, then I went to play, and later I scored again. Best game? Most def!
In all seriousness, my best game in front of a girl was my first game of my senior season. Four-point play and three-point play converted. Fouled shooting a three pointer and made all three free throws. I hit a bank shot, which I usually missed all the time. We lost and my team started bickering every game after that but I played hard.
girl? as in singular??
^^ DB you wild boi lol.
Imma have to say the best game I ever had in front of my girl who is now my wife, was at a family reunion. So not only was it on in front of the my girl at the time, but moms and pops and everyone.
It was the old heads of the fam (apparently I just missed the young squad being in the 30’s) against the youngins (20’s and such).
Course the youngins all cocky thought they were going to run us out the gym. None of us “old heads” were trying to run so we went beat em up physically style and ya boi got to put on a nice show for the fam with blocks, passes and drives.
Game was close but my squad was to much, and ya boi was NOT losing playing in front of my girl for the first time. Game ends, my squad wins, I walk back to my girl the winner and the whole fam had to recognize.
To be honest, I don’t play for anybody but for myself. Basketball is life. Period.
p.s. – i don’t have a girl anyways
Best Game?
A New Android Phone in-store as an exchange for one that wasn’t even on-warranty.
Now, That’s GAME!!
This is a throw back but the best game I ever had was in front of an ex-girlfriend back in grade 8 haha. We dated for almost a year (if it even counts) when I was in grade 7 and she was in grade 8. When she was going into high school she broke it off with me. In grade 8 we played our tournament at the high school she went to. Her and all of her friends were watching the game. I scored 7 points in overtime to help my school win the elementary school championship! Do you think she regretted ending it with me then? Probably not, but we did end up going out again right after I finished grade 8, so maybe that was the reason? Haha!
Just a regular full court game to 15 we were already up like 11-5 and I scored the last 4 points but I had to cause I fell by myself and looked kinda stupid so I had to redeem myself. The other team was on a breakaway and I started back pedaling and some how as I was getting ready to turn my body I tripped and let the man I was guarding pass me by for a bucket. I got up with a swellbow and looking kinda foolish. So I get the inbound and just blaze down the court past my defender for a a layup next possession I make it 13-5 with a turnaround in defenders face. My team had been playing for a few hours now and we were all a little tired so this last possession I just walked the ball up court and my defender didn’t respect my shot so he gave me some space and hit a 2-pointer to win. This actually wasn’t in front of my girl but the girl of the guy I was matched up with. I could see he was trying to play extra hard in front of her so I played extra hard to stop him. Except for that bucket when I fell he was relatively unheard the game in front of his woman.
Easy story…it was high school three on three tournament and I literally started the game hitting nothing. But I ran point so I was getting my boys involved. My old girl and I had JUST started talking so everything was kinda fresh and she was out there supporting me. We get halfway through the game, and I slash in the lane put up a miracle floater and for some reason that joint goes in, I still have no clue why. I look over she is whispering to some friends, “that’s my boyfriend, blah, blah, blah” and from then I heat up. Didn’t drop 50, no double overtime buzzer beater, but I was ON. Game 21, I put in 12 easy. Every time they got close, the jumper got wetter. Every time I saw her whisper, I went harder in the paint. That afternoon, I was in true SHOWOUT mode.
