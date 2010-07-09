Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

As you can imagine, when we’re not in the office during the summer, we’re out on the blacktop hooping. And some days, we’ll even bounce from the office to do just that. From the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic at Rucker Park to the Nike 3-on-3 Tournament at L.A Live to the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution in five cities along the East Coast, we’re there. And thanks to our friends at AXE, after you’ve done your work on the court, you can proceed to do your work off of it.

AXE is hooking up 10 Dime readers with the new AXE Rise product line (Shower Gel and Deodorant Bodyspray) and AXE Detailer shower tool in a dope Swiss Army overnight essentials kit. As you know, you always have to be on your game. And we have your back. So if you want to get your hands on one of these packs, answer the following question in the comments below:

What’s the best game you’ve ever had in front of your girl?

Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Good luck!

