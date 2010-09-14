Giveaway: Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Collection

After this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour hit five cities, we figured that we’d lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique – Bodega in Boston, Vault in New York, Shop Gentei in Baltimore, MAJOR in D.C. & Abakus Takeout in Philly – for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Lastly, we’re giving away the complete Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Collection. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

Who is the best playground basketball player you’ve ever seen on the blacktop?

Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. We’ll be giving away only FIVE complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!

