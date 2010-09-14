Giveaway: Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Collection

After this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour hit five cities, we figured that we’d lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique – Bodega in Boston, Vault in New York, Shop Gentei in Baltimore, MAJOR in D.C. & Abakus Takeout in Philly – for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Lastly, we’re giving away the complete Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Collection. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best playground basketball player you’ve ever seen on the blacktop?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. We’ll be giving away only FIVE complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
Earl ”The Goat” Manigault was is the greatest street ball legend of all time. Growing up in the streets of New York, you would hear stories about how The Goat was way ahead of his time. He had moves, that no body would ever think of, especially his infamous “Double Dunk” where he would catch it in one hand, and throw it down with the other. I was never fortunate enough to see the man play, but growing up, all the old guys in the family would talk about how high Earl was able to get, and that he is one of those guys that should’ve made it to the league if it wasn’t for all the problems he had around him.
The guy has got to be legendary, he had Don Cheadle play him in a documentary, with some guest appearances by some NBA players who claimed his as the dude who would make you quiver when you saw him play.
Years back I had the chance to cop an And 1 game in DC. Before the game I bumped into Flash when I was going to sitdown and he spent 10 minutes clowning me about my Afro -(loved the fact that a light skinned dude was rocking a 10 inch afro) Kid was nice on the court though, all his moves flowed like water. After the game he came over and gave me a hat, told me to get a fade and rock that hat.
This random guy at the park named Randy. He’s unbelievable. Shows up to the court smoking black & milds (and possibly something else) and proceeds to give guys the business. He’s probably 5’10 175 but plays like he’s 6’3 200. Dunks and buckets are his regular accomplishments. What’s so crazy is he constantly posts up guys way bigger than him. What I admire most about him is his temper. He plays very aggresive and guys usually hack the #&8@ out of him but he never complains. Never wants to fight. He just continues to play his game. Sad thing is he has D-1 talent but I doubt he even played much High School ball. This is a common story of great playground ballers. Hopefully he atleast will get some shine from this write-up. And if I win this shirt I promise I’ll give it to Randy next time I see him.
I’ve seen em all Earl Mag was my number one till I seen Kevin Durant! Kevin Durant it issssssssss!!! GO USA! The Goodman League’s Finest…Let’s Goooooo!!!
Here in Cincinnati we don’t have much of a playground scene, the best I ever was able to witness was on some outdoor courts in Clifton near the University of Cincinnati. Melvin “Helicopter” Levett, Steve Logan, Pete Mickael, and Kenyon Martin were balling with some other Bearcats long forgotten like Ryan Fletcher and Jermaine Tate. May not have been much, to me back in those days the Bearcats were the kings of this city.
To tell the truth, Logan and K-Mart may have been better, but there was nothing quite like watching Mel Levett fly through the air and slam them home.
I’ve seen and played with a few very talented ballers in my time. The outright most talented player I’ve ever witnessed was in person on the hardtop is Kevin Durant. Despite his slight frame, yet freakish skill-set for a guy of his height, he really does surprise you with just how dominant he can be, because it’s simple unexpected. He can post you and shoot the fade (and it’s pretty much unblockable) or he can take you off the dribble and make you the next bedroom poster. Crazy stuff, however, with that being said, while I have seen KD play, I’ve never played against him on the hardtop. The most talented kid I’ve ever seen play was a guy with the nickname “Sin”. I’m not exactly sure where he got his nickname from, but he was absolutely a beast on the court. The quiet type if you will; silent assassin. He never really talked much as he simply let his game do the talking. Standing at about 5’11”, he had freakish athleticism and a skill-set to match. He was quick with the cross and could pretty much score at will on anyone who played him straight up 1-on-1. Now, I’ve played with a bunch of players in my time, however, Sin was something else. What made him unique was that he could adapt to any sort of situation and always made his teammates feel as if they were a factor in games no matter how big the talent disparity. It’s because of this that just about everyone wanted him on their team. He never once complained about his teammates, win or lose, but he always competed at 100%. The other thing I admired about him was while he played hard all the time, he never tried to embarrass anyone, unless you straight up disrespected him, talked smack, or were giving another one of his teammates a hard time (non-stop trash-talking or trying to be Hot Sauce from And 1 against basketball novices). He knew his responsibilities on the court whether it be the facilitator on the court or being Mr.Buckets. Rarely did you see him force up a bad shot and he almost always makes the right play (think open shot for either him or his teammate). He was talented and he probably knew it, but he never made anyone feel as if they weren’t as good or that they didn’t. In other words, he never walked around with a stick shoved up his a** like half the wanna-be tough guys that I’ve played with or against. While his nickname is “Sin”, he was more of a “God-send” on the court and I can only wish that there were more people like him on the courts.
Dude by the name of Jack Thomas. No special nickname or anything.
Can’t really speak of any collegiate accolades or any semi-pro stuff. But dude is/was ill. Best guy I have ever seen on the court with the total package.
Dude can drive, and handle the rock like no one I have ever seen. Whatever you need him to do, he can be that.
Guard the best player on the other team: Check
Carry the team on his back: Check
Get other guys going by creating a shot for them: Check
Get boards: Check
Got to a point where whenever you played against him, it would take a full 5 minutes of dudes asking each other who is going to guard him before the game.
I took particular pleasure whenever I was able to rip him for a steal or guard him good, cause it’s a pure work out just trying to keep up with him. If you were on his team you knew you were going to run or get left. Just a phenomenal dude as a player.
Anyway as good as he is, and this I don’t understand, his biggest weakness is being a crybaby. I can’t count the many times dude argues a call. I remembering dudes telling him not to even come on the court if he was gonna complain on every call or one guy saying he would rip dudes head off if he kept making an issue out of things.
Amazing how the best players sometimes can be the ones who cry the most.
Never-the-less dude was and is ill.
Tommie Harris of Attleboro, Ma. Played against this guy in a 35+ men’s league and I’ve never played against someone so talented. This was about 10 years ago, and at the time, Tommie was about 40 and he was still kilin’ dudes. My team played his in the championship game and he just did it all. He’d strip you on defense, he could dribble-drive or shoot from long-range on offense. The dude had these hands that I swore were webbed-his whole hand would wrap around the ball just perfectly so he got just the perfect backspin and touch on every shot. I think I only saw one shot touch rim and that was a free-throw. Speaking of which, he iced 2 with about 3 seconds left to win the league championship for his team. This guy was phenomenal.
bobbito garcia!!!!!!!!
Skip to my lou and the black widow, they were amazing
Yes I know about Dr.J, the Goat, even Hook Mitchell. But inspiration kicked in only when I started to watch Skip to Lou, Rafer Alston. He’s someone who plays REAL streetball. He is flashy, yet ALL his moves are legal. The crossvers are real. The spin-moves are legit. And if you blinked, you probably missed his assist. He’s the reason that streetballers can definitely play in the highest league.
As Bouncemag often reminds us, ‘The Playground is not the problem, it’s the solution.’
Its gotta be Pee Wee!!! Richard “pee wee” Kirkland was a streetball legend. He balled in the only place worth mentioning, Harlem New York. In 1969 he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 4th round. The crazy thing was that he was hutling on the streetz and making so much money he turned the Bulls down.
He had a crazy rivalry with Tiny Archibald. Ive seen footage of this dude play and he was just as smooth as it gets. His jumper was NBA ready, he had sik handles and could elevate and make a nice finish at the hoop every time.
With his popularity he started his own b ball training “school of skillz”. The program is supposed to build the kids self esteem and keep them out of trouble. He also coached Trevor Day High School which won a few ships.
Pee Wee would have had a great career in the NBA. But of course he went down the Wesley Snipes/Woody Harellson route of hustlin, and makin some big bucks.
Living in Maine i don’t get to see the legends like people in NYC, Chi, Cali do but i’d go to Boston to play pick up in the summer. About 5 or 6 years ago i saw the And1 Mixtape tour at the Garden, and i know he’s no Earl Manigault or Hook Mitchell, i saw Taurine “Air Up There” Fontenette. This was before he was signed to And1 and was on the tour bus for the contract and he ABSOLUTELY KILLED that day.
First he was windmilling putbacks in the open run outside and finished it off with a 360 between the legs dunk. First time i’ve ever seen that dunk and it was in person. Then he put up 20 something points in the game and each dunk more vicious than the one before it!
I know he isn’t the Goat or Skip but he took my breath away with the stuff he did on the court and he’s the first to ever do a 720 dunk!
I’ve seen and played with few very talented playground players in my time, but the one I remember most was this girl that used to run at the Rec near my house. Even though she wasn’t the fastest or most athletic individual out there, she was downright tough as nails. There were some cats thats refused to go 100% for a number of reasons including 1) getting done up by a chick or 2) the simply didn’t know what to do in this particular situation because if one was too aggressive you could be see as sort of d-bag. Anyhow, the girl’s name was Ashley or simply “Ash” and it seemed as if she was as the courts day in and day out. As I mentioned before, she wasn’t the greatest athlete, but she was fundamentally sound and could absolutely shoot lights out. There was this one time when this dude kept complaining about getting hacked when going to the basket (though nobody including his own teammates could confirm this) and so the next time he went in for a lay-up, she straight up dropped him. As he was laying there on the floor dazed and confused, she stood over him and him to “grow some balls and that’s a real foul you bi-ch!”. The dude never complained about anymore ticky-tack fouls after that and everyone on the court knew that she meant business and was there to play. Respect.
Phil Dixon aka Dr. Dix
He was a High School Legend in Toronto, averaging 40 pts per game his senior year. He had a nice career at Utah, but had some injuries that robbed him of his athleticism and ultimately of making the NBA. Still, he’s had a nice career playing overseas. He even came out of Retirement in 2003 to win Nike Battlegrounds to cement his legacy in Toronto Basketball. On the black top was where he was magical. He had unlimited range and just a scorer’s mentality. He was basically unguardable on the court, because he could make any and every shot.
I say Lloyd Daniels play when I was about 10. He had a presence about that I could not figure out. He was real smooth. He looked like he was not even trying.
RAFER “SKIP 2 MY LOU” ALSTON IS MY PICK HANDS DOWN…HOW MANY STREETBALLERS U KNO MADE IT 2 DA NBA STR8 FROM DA STREET..