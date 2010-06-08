Giveaway: SportsEnemy “Boston Massacre” T-Shirt

It seems like everyone gets up for the big games – even the people that aren’t playing. Enter SportsEnemy, and their new tee for the NBA Finals titled “Boston Massacre.” Available now for a limited time only, we figured we’d also give the Dime fam a chance to win one.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
What’s Ron Artest’s stat line going to be in Game 3?
Whoever is the closest to his total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, will win. Have at it!
18-6-3-4-2
In a close Boston Massacre.
I need an XL.
7pts-5reb-3ast-3stl-1blk
RonRon will have 19-7-4-2-2
otal points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks
12pts – 6reb – 2ast – 4stl – 0blk
12pts
5reb
2ast
3stl
1blk
10pts, 4 ribs, 1 ast, 2 stls, 0 blks
9 points, 5 boards, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 3 steals = Total 21
9pts-5reb-2ast-4stl-2blk
from jaychau:
10 points
5 rebounds
2 assist
3 stls
1 Block
Ron Artest
16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block.
8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals and 1 block.
13 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
1 block
9 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 4 stls, 2 blks.
12pts-5reb-3ast-1stl-1blk
12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. (& probably will throw up a half dozen bricks)
15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 blocks
14 pts, 5 rbds, 4 assts, 3 stls, 0 blocks
sz M please!
21 Points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
13 pts
5 rebs
3 assists
4 steals
1 block
Lets go LAKE SHOW!!
Sickk shirt btw
17 pts
4 boards
3 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
14 pts
5 rebs
2 assists
1 steals
0 block
10 points
7 rebs
3 assists
1 steal
0 blocks
total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks,
15, 6, 4, 3, 1 = 29
14 points
6 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
1 block
15pts-5reb-2ast-5stl-1blk
12pts-4rebs-2asts-3stls-1blks
19 Points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
13 points, 7 reb, 4 ass, 3 st, and 1 block.
14 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
11pts-5rebs-3ass-2stls-1blk
13pts 4rebs 2ast 5stls 2blks
8pts-4rebs-1ass-2stls-0blk
22 pts
6 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
17pts. 2rebs. 6asts. 3blks. 4stls
13pts, 4 rebs, 2 assist, 1 steal, 0 blocks.
22 pts, 3 rbs, 3 assist, 3 steals, 1 block
just butler got this. Poor performance by RonRon.
2 points, 3 rebs, 1 ast, 1 block. terrrriiibbbblleee game.
Shiiiit. Think “robocop” murphy edged me on this by 2 points…?
I called it 10pts, 4 ribs, 1 ast, 2 stls, 0 blks = 17
and “robocop” had his 8pts-4rebs-1ass-2stls-0blk = 15
uuuuugghhhhh….
Nice one, Alex.
Thanks for the big ups!