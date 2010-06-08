Giveaway: SportsEnemy “Boston Massacre” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.08.10 8 years ago 41 Comments

It seems like everyone gets up for the big games – even the people that aren’t playing. Enter SportsEnemy, and their new tee for the NBA Finals titled “Boston Massacre.” Available now for a limited time only, we figured we’d also give the Dime fam a chance to win one.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

What’s Ron Artest’s stat line going to be in Game 3?

Whoever is the closest to his total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, will win. Have at it!

