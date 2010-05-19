Giveaway: Steve Nash “Nashty” T-Shirt

You might not know this, but I have well over 365 t-shirts. While some people collect kicks, I collect tees. So it naturally takes something crazy to catch my attention. Last week after Steve Nash single-handedly won the game for the Suns with one eye, twoeightnine design dropped this amazing t-shirt called the “Nashty.” And thankfully for us, they’re hooking up one lucky DimeMag.com reader.

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

What’s the best nickname for Steve Nash?

Over the next couple days, we’ll look at the best answers and choose a winner. Have at it!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.