Giveaway: Steve Nash “Nashty” T-Shirt

You might not know this, but I have well over 365 t-shirts. While some people collect kicks, I collect tees. So it naturally takes something crazy to catch my attention. Last week after Steve Nash single-handedly won the game for the Suns with one eye, twoeightnine design dropped this amazing t-shirt called the “Nashty.” And thankfully for us, they’re hooking up one lucky DimeMag.com reader.
If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:
What’s the best nickname for Steve Nash?
Over the next couple days, we’ll look at the best answers and choose a winner. Have at it!
Steve “I might have an awful haircut, but I can ball” Nash
Oooooooo shit..
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Stevie Wonder lol
Honestly the picture on the T reminds me of a chimp..
Captain Steve Simian?? But thats biting lol
The Bandaged Buster??
steve “why bother answering this, if I’m still going to lose to someone I have never seen post here in my life” Nash
“the mop” – obvious hair reference but, his game is just as good at cleaning up as the real thing.
“Stash” – not a mustache reference…Im talking ’bout the other stuff that gets imported from BC.
“Bullseye” seems fitting
Oh, Steve Nash!- one of the only things Canada can be proud of…
Ohhh!!
How about Tugg Speedman??
lmao
Nash Equilibrium.
Hair Canada.
M.V. Steve
LL
steve fanashtic
Steeze Nash….
Steve+Assist=Stessist (taking a page out of the celebrity combination names)
Unbreakable… what you thought they called him mr.glass?
Best Steve Nash Nickname: The Nash Rambler
The Canadian Billy Hoyle
Steve “Hockey Make-up” Nash
“Mr. Healthcare.” 36-year-old Canadian baller who’s played through countless injuries, blood spills, and stitches, and who isn’t afraid to speak up on relevant political issues. Payin’ homage.
The White Mark Price
Steve Nash should be called the “CHEF” because of all the tasty dishes he serves up!!!
Steve “Canadian achin'” Nash
you could pronounce Stessist as like Stay-cist as in he stays dishing out assists.
The North Star
Steve “Boarder Hoppin’ Dime Droppin’ Nash (born in south africa, raised in canada, plays in the states)
Philanthrow-sist (known for his charity work and throwing assists to his teamates)
The Victorian Delorean (Nash’s ability to be an elite pg in the nba leaves many confused, time travel could hold be the only acceptable explanation)
Nashty is stolen from the swagger collection yall highlighted earlier this spring, [store.nba.com]
But I would go with “The African Canadian” (born in South Aftica, raised in Canada)
….white rice….
I got another one:
‘Maple Syrup’ – Another fine product from Canada and because everything he serves is so sweet!
OK, that’s a bit of a stretch. Not as bad as some of the other stuff on here though…like, “stesist” …WTF?
“Stone Cold” Steve Nash.
The Black-Eyed Canadian.
what’s his freaky layup thing called? old man at the barbecue? that should be his nickname! haha. that’s steve nash.
lol @ papa smurf he wins fo sho…
i would enter the contest but no1 aint gettin this shirt til next season and the reference on the shirt isnt gunna b culturally relevant anymore after the suns get murked by the lakers this week and every1 forgets bout the busted eye game
Mr. I made your damn career!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Eye of the Sun
@str8ganksta
Oh yea. Maple Syrup is better. Good One
Eye Spy
Eye Spy: buckets, a dime, broken ankles, etc.
Steve “Eye On The Prize” Nash
[msn.foxsports.com]
O.o wonder if this effects Stat.
As far as Nash goes.
Canadian Bacon(lights up the points and assists)
Steve “speedy Gonzolez” Nash(Damon “Mighty Mouse” Stadamire)
The Adventures of Lightning(Pluto) Nash(compliments Thunder Dan) Eat lighting and crap thunder!
Steve “the Flash” Nash
Steve “Nasty” Nash
lool. cause he licks his fingers before shooting free throws.
Steve “My friends call me Nashty but you’ll know me as the One Eyed Monster” Nash
How about Nashtacular
@ Royal
Then call him Mr. Amarion lol
And i like the Victorian Delorean.. Too much explaining but thats coo lol
StoneCold Steve Nash aint so bad either but thats Austin 3:16’s nickname SF.. cant jack that lol
Steeze Nash is clean too..
steve nash once saved my little sister from a fire, so his nickname should be the firefighterpirate.
The Chef because he cooks with the heat of the sun creating masterpieces (plays) and dishes them out
Jingle Jangle Jingle.
as in “I’ve got Spurs that…”
Or Triple J if you’re into the whole brevity thing.
Or Kid Canada.
Or Governor General. (google it)
the 6 million dollar man
TOED –
The One-Eyed Dish
“the bandaid baller”
“a cut above the rest”
“the human magic johnson rule”
since nash bleeds so much he has to be taken out of games often,reference to the magic johnson rule barring bleeding players from the court-
black eyed steve :D
or
face (because of his face injuries)
Steve “I should wear a hockey mask when playing the Spurs” Nash
Because they bust his face up
+ bonus, he is Canadian and they love hockey.
The MPC. Feels like he gets hit constantly like a drum machine, but the end result is music to the ears of many.
Steve “Basketball Gretzky” Nash