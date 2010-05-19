Giveaway: Steve Nash “Nashty” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.19.10 8 years ago 112 Comments

You might not know this, but I have well over 365 t-shirts. While some people collect kicks, I collect tees. So it naturally takes something crazy to catch my attention. Last week after Steve Nash single-handedly won the game for the Suns with one eye, twoeightnine design dropped this amazing t-shirt called the “Nashty.” And thankfully for us, they’re hooking up one lucky DimeMag.com reader.

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

What’s the best nickname for Steve Nash?

Over the next couple days, we’ll look at the best answers and choose a winner. Have at it!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPHOENIX SUNSSTEVE NASHStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP