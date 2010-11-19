Giveaway: SUBJEKT BlockParty DJ Headphones

Other than perhaps your wallet, keys and cell phone, there’s probably nothing more important that you carry around with you than some type of music playing device. Whether it’s an iPod, Discman or Walkman (I’m not judging), there’s one common denominator: headphones. With that said, we just came across some great ones from SUBJEKT, and we wanna hook up one lucky reader with a new pair. Check ’em out:
If you want to get your hands on a pair of these, answer the following question:
What’s the one song that you have to listen to with headphones, because you’re afraid if you played it out-loud, it wouldn’t be good?
While the best answer will win, if you want to grab a pair, visit www.subjekt.com.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
today was a fairytale by taylor swift. i refuse to play it aloud because A) it could suck and B) im a 30 yr old 6’0 black guy and the jokes would never stop if anyone heard caught me
The song I have to listen to with headphones is Alicia Keys’ “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart”.
The first time I heard the song I wasn’t even sure if I liked it. But once I heard it on my headphones I could hear every subtle texture in the beat. For me it’s the kind of song that needs every piece of the composition to be complete.
So I guess I am less afraid that it won’t sound good on regular speakers, and more afraid I will lose pieces of the complete sound. I don’t want to let any part of that song escape hitting my eardrums.
Dean Martin – That’s Amore. It’s just got a good feel to it, but it certainly isn’t a song I bump in my car.. Headphones are required, preferably “Subjekt” headphones.. *wink, wink*
Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor.
This song instantly elevates me to Rocky Balboa status, but I’d like to do it privately before I take on Clubber Lang and Thunderlips
“Ghetto Cowboy” by Bone Thugs N Harmony. Best song ever (with headphones on, of course).
I’d probably have to go with Since You’ve Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson.
I know all the lyrics to this song and I don’t think there’s any further explanation as to why I can’t blast this song.
Adele “Hometown Glory” because it is a soulful ballad people might consider ‘soft’. But it is one of the most inspirational songs my ears have heard.
Check it out
[www.youtube.com]
Ah man, im gonna get ripped up for this but I gotta say Take my Breath Away by Berlin. Everytime I listen to this song on my Ipod it reminds me of a classic movie, Top Gun. Much love, much love.
Classic song, personally it gets me pumped up for some b ball, along with some BIG, Eazy E and Big L. Weird taste in music eh?
Man I could use those sik headphones, the $10 cheap-ass one’s I purchased last year are barely holding up. Time to make the switch.
Take my breath away……..
Yo to “thats what up”. Theres no shame in blasting eye of the tiger. I do it all the time, same as no easy way out, also on the classic Rocky soundtrack.
Dragooooooo!!!!!!!!!
L’trimm “Cars that go Boom”
I knew I Loved You by Savage Garden.
I get clowned all the time for this being “my song”. I desperately need some headphones so I can at least hide my embarrassment in piece and lip-sing along whenever I please.
I mean, how many people even remember Savage Garden?
Jason Derulo – Whatcha Say (Acoustic version)
pretty much any song that pumps me up before im about to ball. eye of the tiger, one mic, in the air tonight… if i listened to it out loud around people, i wouldnt really get pumped. gotta listen alone on headphones.
LOL damn i listen to everything..
But one time i had WonderWall from Oasis playing a little too loudly and it lightweight messed up my street cred lol
Shouldve at least waited until i made it off my block hahahaha
Ima go with Just Breathe from Anna Nalick LOL
Blame Game- Kanye West
That song is amazing.. and i love the ending with Chris Rock narrating. Yeezy taught me!
Either way, i’m a big hip-hop/rap fan and these headphones are freaking awesome. I want a pair please!
Lady Gaga. Bad Romance. my boys did not let me live that one down.
My Way by SINATRA
It’s got the old school swagger, but it ain’t cool playing that while rolling down the streets in your tricked out whip. I still like the classics specially when I’m walking downtown with that De Niro like smirk.
I hv no shame in bumping eye of the tiger before I run a 10k or about to hoop…lol I pulled up to a race playin tht ish loud. I’m talkin windows rolled down type! And real talk people cheer and get hype. Its pure comedy.
My song is “time after time” there’s the original cyndi lauper version which is really dope, but the cassandra wilson version, its on the brown sugar soundtrack-is amazing and u hv to hv a hole in ur soul if u dnt feel tht. Or “vincent”, the remake by josh groban. lol both very suspect to anyone who would hear me playing those.
Lol I’m diggin hearing everyones diff music types. Good ish dime.
@ marcus and thts whts up- man those rocky joints will get u moving! Come on try and picture apollo dying and u not train harder. Lol even the new target commercials got tht lady training to rocky songs gettin ready for the black Friday deals.
I would have to say the soundtrack to Don’t Mess with the Zohan. I was watching it with my wife one day and was like this soundtrack is legit. But ain’t no damn way Ima be listening to that so anyone can hear unless Im sitting in front of a TV with at least one female in the room.
Daft Punk – One More Time, cause if i play it aloud everybody would want 2 hear it one more time.
The masturbation song:
[www.youtube.com]
“adults only” slick rick
I think this song’s hilarious, and I used to bump it all the time, but rick talking about how he tricks chicks into anal isn’t appropriate for a lot of people to hear…definitely not a wedding top 40 song…this is just one example of when an “ipod shuffle” can go wrong.
oh, and j’ dilla “donuts” album is best beats album to get your ass out the front door in the oregon rain…best with headphones.
My fav. song ever, “Just a Friend” by Biz Markie- I relate to his woman prob.- that is why I wouldnt play it out loud- plus its a 89 song- these young bucks now dont know that good music and would think im nuts listening too him- but If I get these headphones- I could call em over and blast it in their ears- Biz Markie- A great singer and rapper
Wait for it………..
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
I gotta go with Beyonce – Single Ladies. I get made fun of every time I listen to it. Mostly cause Im always trying to do the dance.
Anything from Bob Dylan’s first two albums.. the speakers in my car are busted enough that his harmonica high notes are like power drills going through my skull
LOL I’M Hot by Angelina from the academy award winning Jersey Shore t.v show
Any R Kelly song you gotta bump with ear phones on. I mean come on, what would you think if you saw a grown a$$ man bumpin some R Kelly?
A Puro Dolor by Son By Four. Its a salsa song in spanish. I actually got caught once. I was working at summer camp and we were on the bus and I had my zune on shuffle. After jamming to some hardcore gangster ish this song came on. I guess i was lipping to it and one of the students curious about what I was listening to took my earphone out. I was all like before that song I was listening to some ghostface and MOP. Still love that song even sing it when I am by myself.
I’ll definitely have to rock a set of headphones when I want to play ‘Breathe’ by Fabolous. Great pump-up song pre-game, but even just staying at home chilling, you need the headphones because it just ain’t the same from normal computer speakers.
I would say the song would be “Beautiful life” by Ace of Base, too 80’s, too cheesy, too geeky…
It has to be Eamon – “F^*& It”. The question is best song that wouldn’t be as good without headphones, which this song wouldn’t be because you couldn’t listen to it in most public places. It’s not asking for the most embarrassing song or even your favorite song.
How about Silk’s “Freak Me”…you ever heard the lyrics to that…”I wanna lick you up and down til you say stop…”
How is it not William Hung singing “She Bangs”…that counts as a song, right? Or if I can say one other…that dude from American Idol singing “Pants on the Ground”.
I think most of us would agree we secretly liked that Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way”…but how many of us could actually not only listen to that but sing along in public…you’d get killed by your boys…the jokes write themselves…that’s why you gotta have the headphones.
Ace of Base’s “The Sign”……That was my jam back in the day and still gets me motivated before ballin but I def could not keep by street cred by bumping a Swedish pop band with band two band members nicknamed Joker and Buddha….
asereje by las kechup :P
I’m going old school- “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway.
Joe Esposito “You’re the best around” from the original Karate Kid Soundtrack.
young jeezy all white everything
bird is the word
Party in the USA- Miley Cyrus
( I truly hate this song but listen anyway)
Miley Cyrus- party in the USA…gotta keep it real..everyone has to admit its a catchy song and everyone has jammed it out in the car
I would have to say the top song on my Ipod Touch that I wouldn’t want ppl to know I listen to on constant repeat sometimes is Gavin DeGraw’s-Dancin Shoes or Prince-Little Red Corvette and ppl think cause im a young black man that I should have Rap pumping in my headphones and not soothing jams
The one song would be Gavin DeGraw-Dancin Shoes I misread the post about one song and didn’t wanna get disqualified
I’m on the varsity basketball team at school, and i like to play one time by justin bieber to get me hype to trash some cats while i’m riding on the team bus for road games.
hell man, bon jovi, backstreet boys… i used to hate the damn crap hearing them across the hallway back in college. but i rock the hell out of ’em in my headphones now… reminds me of the good ole days… damn, i’d even sing them in karaoke if i’m drunk enough… lol
Real American!!! Love to channel the Kenny Powers in me and blast Hulk Hogan’s theme song to get me fired up HAHAHAHA
O that’s easy “Single Ladies” by Beyonce. You could never bump that without earphones as a matter of fact you probably couldn’t bump that period. Unless you had a chick around.