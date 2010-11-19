Giveaway: SUBJEKT BlockParty DJ Headphones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.19.10 8 years ago 75 Comments

Other than perhaps your wallet, keys and cell phone, there’s probably nothing more important that you carry around with you than some type of music playing device. Whether it’s an iPod, Discman or Walkman (I’m not judging), there’s one common denominator: headphones. With that said, we just came across some great ones from SUBJEKT, and we wanna hook up one lucky reader with a new pair. Check ’em out:

If you want to get your hands on a pair of these, answer the following question:

What’s the one song that you have to listen to with headphones, because you’re afraid if you played it out-loud, it wouldn’t be good?

While the best answer will win, if you want to grab a pair, visit www.subjekt.com.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

