Giveaway: T-Mobile Sidekick 4G

You’ve seen the commercials, now it’s time to get the hardware like your boys Chuck and D-Wade. And we’ve got you covered. The new and improved Android-powered T-Mobile Sidekick 4G pays tribute to its heritage with its looks and keyboard, while becoming the first Sidekick to feature a 3.5-inch touch screen display. Want to get your hands on one? All you have to do is answer the following question:

What would a game of one-on-one between Wade and Barkley would look like today?

The best answer will win…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.