Giveaway: T-Mobile Sidekick 4G

You’ve seen the commercials, now it’s time to get the hardware like your boys Chuck and D-Wade. And we’ve got you covered. The new and improved Android-powered T-Mobile Sidekick 4G pays tribute to its heritage with its looks and keyboard, while becoming the first Sidekick to feature a 3.5-inch touch screen display. Want to get your hands on one? All you have to do is answer the following question:
What would a game of one-on-one between Wade and Barkley would look like today?
The best answer will win…
Today…. lol Charles would be huffing and puffing… the match up today would be brutal even more brutal then Charles golf swing. Wade would kill him.
Like Chuck’s golf swing, a disaster (for chuck).
It would be dwade doin his euro step 3 times 3-0 Barkley would try to post him up 3-1 dawdle hits jumper after jumper and blowsby Barkley 6-1 barley gets a lucky put back 6-2 dwade dunks on him hits 2 jumpers a blow by and a euro steps 11-2
It would probably look bad, but before it got out of hand, I could see Chuck hacking D Wade until he either punched Charles, or until he quit
It would be over in a flash lol!!!
Wouldn’t see much, because Wade is too fast and Barkley is too slow and it would be A lot Euro-steps from Wade and hook shots from Barkley.
Sir Charles would probably demand to get the ball first, and shoot as soon as he checks the ball up. If it goes in, he quits while he’s ahead. If he misses, he fakes an injury before Wade can grab the rebound.
A joke.
Wade would distract CB with some McDonalds, but by the time Wade runs around CB’s fat butt he will get tired. Barkley steals the ball and hits the game winning layup (after 3 tries). Barkley treats Wade to live shrimp dinner in Yao’s restaurant.
Call me crazy but I think Sir Charles still has some game. Some stuff you just don’t lose, so he’d still be able to post up on DWade, especially since he has 300-400 pounds on him lol.
DWade lets Barkley take out, Bark scores 2-3 points while Wade doesn’t take him seriously. Once Wade starts playing hard he’ll either hit jumpers or drive past Barkley. Charles is left either fouling in desperation or watching the ball go through the net. 11-5 Wade.
Like a before and after game of Shawn Kemp vs himself. Seattlte Sonics Kemp vs Orlando Magic Kemp
This is where we find out fat black men can’t jump. Charles will be really tired that he won’t be able to speak, hopefully he’ll still be able to text. His messages will be 4g, his shots will short and banging off the iron. Won’t be a shutout, Charles may sit on him.
a lot of water breaks. ambulance on deck for charle’s bad conditioning. jet blue sponsorship for all the traveling (by barkley) and carrying (by wade). as for the game, wade would do numerous crossovers, to which the chuckster would back away from. at some point wade flops. In the end, wade wins 16-1. Of course barley make one lucky banker.
is this contest open to Canadian resident?
if so, Wade will be eurostepping to the tin. Barkley fouls him hard/clotheslines him yelling ” I am NOT a role model”! while keeping the monobrow intact.
The beating DWade would put on Sir Chuckles would be uglier than a crying Chris Bosh.
As Charles would say: Turrible. It’d be turrible the way Wade would blow by him. It would be turrible the way Wade would make Sir Charles look like a human shake weight. After his defeat, Chuck would console himself with a milkshake to coat the turrible taste of defeat.
lol a one on one game between sir charles and wade would last 10 seconds after wade blows by him and scores the first point. Charles would then realize he can’t keep up with wade and ask for a doughnut break and sulk in his defeat.
Chuck would tell gabby union how much money he’d blow on her if she left Dwyane. Wade, flustered and upset, would run over to Gabby, argument ensues, while chuck would score all his points (while still huffing and puffing), and win.
Or,
Chuck gets distracted by the deep fried turkey on a string Kenny Smith has laid out just off the court, and while wobbling over to it, accidentally nudges Wade, separating his other shoulder. Chuck, thoroughly enjoying his greasy fowl, eventually finds the ball Wade dropped, plods on and wins via shutout, half eaten deep fried turkey in one hand, grease covered basketball in the other. Wade sobbing just off court in Union’s lap, arm drooping like a dead fish.
D-Wade would have this one in the bag unless one of two things happens.
1- Charles has visions of Wade as a crispy creme and goes tyson/holyfield trying to get a nibble.
2- Charles loses footing during a postup and falls on Wade.
End of story.
you guys make barkley seem like the fattest/greediest guy on the planet … smh
It would look like watching an episode of Sanford and son.
Is this even a question? ( skip bayless voice)
Barkley could push d wade down slowly into the post, but he could never finish with wade’s defense and athleticism. Wade could blow past him on offense, but who knows, Wade might lose focus laughing at chuck!
It would be Wade running circles around Chuck, making Chuck look like Saturn and Wade his rings. Forcing Chuck to upchuck his previous meal from the motion then collapsing to the ground. Wade ceasing the opportunity attempts to dunk, but slips on the upchuck going up and knocking himself cold. Resulting in a 0-0 draw.
Against D-wade?….come on..Barkley would look as slow as he did when he raced Dick Bavetta @ the 2007 all star game weekend..He might even kiss D-Wade after he loses lol…
Charles would hype it up publicly for weeks before it and talk about how great of shape he’s in, T-Mobile would film commercials showing him in the gym to generate some public interest, and Wade would just kind of coast through the whole thing.
Gameday, Chuck would jaw some more and poke fun at the Heat and Wade, but ultimately, get ripped completely to shreds. I think he would go Denzel in He Got Game and throw up maybe 3,4 buckets off the bat with some surprisingly still-effective post moves, but Wade is obviously just waaaaaay too good.
Game up to 11, D-Wade torches Chuck to an early 10-0 lead. Chuck would give an excuse that he hurt something, perhaps his beer belly, and persuades to challenge D-Wade on the golf course instead.
Barkley would be baiting Wade into taking jumpers by playing like 10 feet off him and talking smack saying he can’t shoot. Wade would oblige given how massive an NBA superstar’s ego is. He would end up bricking jumpers as a result.
Barkley on offense would be posting 20 feet away from the basket and using his huge butt and size advantage to back Wade down. This would prove effective for a couple possessions until Barkley gets tired. Wade would also start taking things more seriously after getting scored on a couple times. The game is pretty much over at this point once Barkley gets tired as Wade will stop playing around and just blow right by him each time he touches the ball. The final score would end up 11-2 with about 6 or 7 uncontested dunks for Wade. Barkley will also be wheezing at this point and probably need medical attention as it would be the most exercise he’s done in the last 10 years.
Congrats to Just for winning! I just sent you an e-mail.