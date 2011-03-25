Giveaway: Win Some Autographed Kicks From Derrick Rose!

To celebrate the launch of our new cover featuring Derrick Rose, our friends over at adidas Basketball have hooked us up with some autographed pairs of Derrick’s first signature shoe, the adidas adiZero Rose, in the colorway that he wore during his gold medal run last summer. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these, here’s all you have to do:
1. Become a fan of Dime and adidas Basketball on Facebook.
2. Find the new cover somewhere on adidas’ Facebook page, and leave a comment about Rose’s “Game Face,” as well as how and when you use your game face.
3. Answer the following question in the comments below:
Why does Derrick Rose deserve the MVP award? If not him, who should get it?
We’ll pick the best answers next week. Good luck!
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP award because he has carried his team, for much of the season, to the top of the Eastern Conference. He symbolizes what hard work and focus can do. This is particularly evident through his increase in 3pt shooting alone. His points and assists are great as well. Not only has he blossomed on the court but also off the court he seems more comfortable in interviews. His game and personality are really staring to shine
Derrick Rose deserves to be the MVP because he is the only player in the NBA in the top 10 in scoring and assists. Also, without Derrick the Bulls would be nowhere near the top spot in the east right now. If you look at the other candidates such as Dwight Howard and LeBron James, you can take them off their team and they would still be over .500. If you take Derrick Rose off of the Bulls, they would be completely sub-par. Derrick also is one of the most humble people in the NBA and right now he is one of the main players who is helping in raising money for Japan and the problems they are facing. Derrick Rose is the only person in the NBA who deserves to be the MVP right now. Look at the stats, his personality and how others think of him and that is exactly why hes is the MVP right now.
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP because he’s scoring when his team needs him to and dishing out assists when need to. Whatever they need, he gives it to the Bulls.
He’s kept them at a high level through injuries to key players.
He’s humble, but has an aggressive mentality.
when rose puts his gameface on you know your in trouble and a highlight material move is coming. When i put my gameface it just means im angry. I think rose should get MVP because hes got the athleticism,strength, hes not cocky also he loves his fans and hes just an all around great player. the only other person i see winning is lebron because of his stats.
What is there to say about Derrick Rose? For one thing, his jersey # explains it all. He is #1 in the NBA. If you had ever seen him play you would know what I mean. He explodes on offense every time he gets the ball, and I wouldn’t want to face him on Defence. If you look back, this kid has great talent only in his 3rd year. After two seasons, this could be the year the bulls go all the way with #1 leading them all the way.
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP for one and only one reason: he’s a winner. Any legend of the game would tell you its the off season and the time spent outside of games that a player develops his killer instinct. Jordan would train with Tim Grover constantly breaking down basketball into a science. Perfecting every facet of his game from offense to defense. Not settling for any accolades, constantly having the hunger for more. Kobe, likewise, views basketball as his full time job. He holds himself accountable for his teams successes as well as failures. Both of those players take basketball and the happenings that go about on the court PERSONAL.
Derrick Rose like Kobe and Jordan takes everything basketball related personal. He holds himself accountable for everything related to the bulls. Therefore, after the bulls took a quick first round exist in last seasons playoffs derrick rose went to work. He made basketball his life over the off season and developed skills that were non existent. As a result, this season derrick rose has become a formidable defender as well as a legit three point threat. Over and over again Derrick Rose has willed his Chicago Bulls to victory. And it all starts with “Why?” Why can’t he be mvp? why can’t the bulls win it all this season? The hunger for more, and never settling, has led derrick rose to become this seasons most valuable player.
D Rose deserves MVP because he is undoubtedly the most important player to their team. As far as stats, there are other players who are deserving (Dwight Howard, Lebron, and Kobe); but all of them have other scorers to differ to. D Rose has carried the Bulls through stretches without two of their starters and has led the team to the number one seed in the east. He’s one of the best closers in the game and as unselfish as they come. He stepped his game up to a whole new level this year. This kid is a killer. 4th quarter, you know something special is gonna happen…
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP for many reasons. Coming from a die hard Chicago fan and watching ever bulls game. You get to see his development of his game every year. He has led the bulls to there best record since the Jordan era not to mention all the injuries to key players. He has improved on all parts of his game from defense to 3 point shooting and continues to get better. He could easily score 30 plus but he is a play maker at heart and always looks for the open man. His stats speak for themselves as does leading the eastern conference in wins.
I would have to say it would be a tragedy not to give him the award with the season his had. You could make the argument for Dwight Howard who is having a great season as well. But his team is 4th in the conference and he has a problem with tech’s…which brings me back to Derrick. You will never find a more humble guy in the NBA. He feels blessed every night he get to go on the court and ball and that’s why he is my MVP…
D-Rose deserves the mvp title because he puts the work in, isn’t in your face and is humble about everything he does. He cares about winning the game, no being on espn top 10.
no one else deserves it.
Derrick Rose should be the MVP of the NBA because he dominates the scoreboard with his dynamic finishes and is one of the best passers in NBA history. Without Derrick, the Bulls would be the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers are nothing without their All-Star small forward LeBron James. Just like the Bulls are nothing without Derick Rose. Boston and Miami were dominating the Eastern Conference until Rose stepped up and took responsibility like the captain he his. The Bulls have other outstanding players like Carlos Boozer, but Rose is the glue that keeps them on the same page every game. There are numerous categories Rose has improved in only three years into his career. From points to rebounds to assists to blocks to steals. Any category you name, I will personally guarantee that Rose has improved in it. My opinion is that we are witnessing a Michael Jordan v2 in the making. Rose has made it to th All-Star team and has played with the best of the best and beat them too. Also, Rose has an upbeat personality that never goes a way. You can even see it when they are losing. He brings spirit to his team and thats is why they are at the top of the Eastern Conference.
DRose deserves the MVP b/c he has led his team to the best record in the very strong (at least top 4 teams)Eastern conference. He has been nothing short of phenomenal to get his team the win no matter what it takes, not to mention with one of his top two teammates injured for much of the season. Superman Dwight Howard has to win the MVP if Derrick doesn’t because nobody affects every single possession of a game (offense and defense) like Dwight does.
I believe Derrick Rose deserves to be the MVP because just last year the chicago bulls around this time were fighting their way into a playoff seed which derrick rose was pushing us to get. A lot of people say he’s inefficient and isn’t a real point guard. I believe he is he has show improvement in shooting and passing his three point shot is now reliable and this shows how dedicated derrick rose is to the game of basketball and improving not only himself but everyone else that is around him. The bulls are now first in the east and without him I don’t know where we would be he is the motor to our boat and he knows how to close games as good as anyone and the other mvp contenders like dwight howard he has improved but his team hasn’t as much and he doesn’t have his team a top the eastern conference neither does lebron.
D Rose deserves the MVP because he has done the most with the least. He has the Bulls possibly taking the #1 Seed in the East. There are no other All-Stars on his team, Joakim has missed a huge chunk of the season, Boozer has missed a huge chunk of the season. He is the only player in the league that is in the top ten in Assists and Points per game. He does whatever the Bulls need him to do to win, be it pass more, score more, or play great defense
Stats, media, hype, they can all LIE. Point is, when the game is on the line, when the chips are down, who has time and time again put his team on his back and willed them to win and do it on a consistent basis? Who else has LeBron defending him in the final seconds? Who else made Wade and LeBron look silly in a highlight play? Who else has made the Heat cry? Who else takes a loss so hard that he personally takes it upon himself to crush the opponent at their next series meeting? Who else credits his teammates for the win, but places all blame on himself when they lose? Who else is largely responsible for his team’s offensive output in regards to assists and scoring? Who else has other arenas besides the UC chanting “MVP! MVP!”? I shouldn’t have to ask these questions, but in case you don’t know, just watch a Bulls game and you’ll find the answer.
Derrick deserves the MVP award because of his nastiness on the court. He can drive on anyone, and can dish out assists like no other. He works hard in the gym and is one of the best in the league. He’s striving to be the best, because if he wasn’t there would be no need for him to be playing. So Derrick deserves this award for being valuable to the league!
Derrick Rose deserves to be the MVP because in September of last year he challenged himself and others by saying “Why not? Why can’t I be the League MVP?”
If Derrick Rose believes he can, then why shouldn’t I believe? Why shouldn’t you believe? Why shouldn’t his team mates and coaches believe?
Derrick Rose has not only made himself better to the point of becoming the leading candidate for MVP, but he has also made his team better, even while 2 key players have been out due to various injuries and missing multiple games each. Who else in the league has done that?
Derrick Rose has helped lead the Chicago Bulls organization achieve things that were last achieved in ’97 – ’98, and we all know how that season ended for the Bulls.
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP because of what he’s done for his team and what he is able to do on the court. He’s gone from soft-spoken R.O.Y to bringing that boss swagger when leading his team to first place. He’s a great leader managing to help his team win even without their other all-star players. He just dominates as a point guard and seems to be able to score at will. In just 3 years, he’s improved his game in almost every category including his 3pt shot. He also gets it done at the other end. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the running for D.P.O.Y in the near future. His moves and athleticism are just incredible making the highlight reels on a nightly basis. He’s also as humble as an all-star can be. He doesn’t need to say much because he lets his game speak (which reminds me of the philosophy of a former Chicago Bulls all-star). You can see his desire to be the very best every time he steps on the court. There is no question, he is this season’s MVP.
D-ROSE for MVP because he has been the HEART and SOUL of the Chicago Bulls thus far this year. He is the man that will make the impossible and crazy layup, the man that dishes the ball for MANY OPEN “J”, or the man that will take the shots to keep his team in the game. Due to Rose’s talent, his team is currently ranked First place in the Eastern Conference and 2nd place in the NBA. One man has made a difference, D-ROSE for MVP!
Cuz no one would have thought the Bulls would have the inside track to the #1 seed in the East this late in the season. Especially with all the injuries that the Bulls have suffered. Without D Rose the Bulls would be Cavaliers status.
He epitomizes what a professional athlete should be. Humble, hard working, and not getting headlines for all the wrong reasons.
D-Rose has put an entire city on his back. These are tough times for a lot of people right now. He’s providing hope and optimism not only for Chicago Bulls basketball fans, but for the entire city and it’s hard working residents as well. I can’t wait to get off work every night and watch the Bulls! D-Rose is simply the most valuable player on his team and the most valuable athlete to Chicago right now! I can’t wait to see him acheive what he so richly deserves..an NBA Championship and the award for MVP! Chi-Town forever.
Has rose carried the bulls? Yes, much like dwight has carried the magic and other superstars carry their teams. Its not about d rose carrying the bulls, its about the manner in which he’s done it. Boozer was supposed to be his sidekick, but he’s been injured far too much. Noah had missed a great deal of games as well. Deng has been healthy and helpful but he’s just a role player. So essentially rose has played a lot of faves with backups as his starters. He put in the work, not just talked about it, over the summer to improve his game, hone his craft. Take rose off the bulls and they don’t make the playoffs. Take dwight, lebron, kobe off their teams and they are still playing for the championship. Rose has taken a former global icon of a team and bright it back from mediocrity, making it HIS team and His city. He doesn’t just deserve the award, he deserves it now, not after the season
DERRICK ROSE DESERVES TO BE THE MVP BECAUSE FAST DON’T LIE. CAN I HAVE SOME KICKS?
derrick rose deserves this MVP because he put his whole squad on his back and he took them 1st into the eastern confrence.. and he will continue to take them to nba finals with the way he is playing now. Derrick Rose is quicker then the black mamba when he strikes. when u blink D-rose is already at the rack. Derrick Rose will continue to be on of the best players in the game and he will have a ring on each finger to show for it. GO ROSE
Derrick Rose deserves MVP because he is an MVP. In my honest opinion, without Derrick this year the Chicago Bulls would not be at the top of the Eastern Conference and looking as a favorite to get to the NBA finals. He is out there every game do the best he can to ensure that his team comes out victorious, whether that be making the shot, giving the extra pass, or coming up big during the pressure moments in the game. Not only is Derrick Rose the MVP he is the undeniable leader of his team and thats the reason he will win MVP
Derrick Rose deserves to be MVP because he is the best and most humble player in the NBA. He is not cocky or arrogant, but he still has that fire inside him to win it all. He loves his teammates and is very kind to them. He also loves his fans and praises them for helping him get to where he is now. If he doesn’t get MVP, I hope somebody as talented and humble as him can get it, but I don’t even think there is anybody else like that in the NBA. Derrick Rose deserves MVP and I hope he wins it. Good luck Derrick Rose!!!!!!!!!!!!
Derrick rose deserves the mvp award because all season he has been a consistent and well rounded player. He works hard at what he does and in every game he shows that. He has only been in the league for three years and yet he has improved tremendously. HE has led his team throughout this season and really stepped up as on of the teams leaders. He is still young but he plays with a lot of heart and aggressiveness and and has stepped up big to get his team into first place. He is one of my idols and one of the players thats i would like to be better than at basketball because watching him inspires me to get better at my game, and when a player can do that to their fans then that is the reason when they have the right to be called the NBA’s MVP.
yo Drose is the frickin man he is such a great guard i would love to play with him, he takes to the basket strong and hard like a man. also he is now developing the 3 ball. his outside game is inproving so much its crazy, derrick also deserves this award because he is basically putting the team on his back, boozer is good but he keeps getting hurt. they have some good couple additions like Dang, but still derrick is the man and deserves this. The only person who might be derrick rose out for the MVP could be Kobe. im sorry to say and i do not like kobe but he is very good he wins he gets the job done and look for them to make a run in the playoffs again.
No one deserves to be the MVP other than DERRICK ROSE! He carried the BULLS at the top of the Eastern Conference. He never let any one comes his way. All he want is to win. Many people laughed when he once said, “Why can’t I be the MVP?”. And now he proved that he have the talent to be the MVP. He has the attitude that never gives up. He worked hard everyday to be come what he is now. People said he had the speed but can’t shoot. But because of his determination to improve and to be the best, he showed he can also shoot the ball. In fact, in these season only he already passed his 3pnt made compared to his first two season combined. He matured enough to carry his team to win an NBA title again. And no one nows where he can be or what he can do when he is on the prime of his career. This would be only the start for him to show what he is capable of. If everything goes well with him, he would be the youngest MVP in the NBA. And he can make history following the footsteps of Michael Jordan. Indeed, a Rose was planted in the Windy City. DRose for MVP!!!
Rose deserves the MVP award because he puts in work. He has carried his team since he entered the league, and this year he has helped them reach the number one spot in the East with the potential to win an NBA championship. Whenever his team needs him he comes through, putting up tough shots and closing out games. He plays hard and he works hard. He goes to work in the off-season to improve his game, and the work he put in this past summer, training with Rob McClanaghan and winning a championship with Team USA at the FIBA Worlds, has obviously paid off, especially his 3pt shot. All of his stats have improved. He has continually developed as a leader out on the court. He has gained the trust and support of his teammates, which this has made them a much better team. His solo performances are constant, and he plays with a vengeance. The mindset he plays with is unmatched and as he says, he just wants to win! Not only is Rose phenomenally talented, but his demeanor on and off the court is commendable.
In simpler terms, he got game. And he is the only reason I even watch basketball.
P.S. That is why Kobe and LeBron fought so hard to win MVP during the All-Star game, because they knew they weren’t going to win it for the season; Rose had already claimed it.
Derrick rose deserves to be mvp because he revived the bulls. The city now has hope because of him no we believe that we can get to the finals. when he first came in i didnt think we would get this far but he has improved so much from the time he came into the league. He only will be more detremined to get better everyday until he wins the most champions that any bull has ever had
D-Rose is the “Windy City Assassin”!
I grew up in Chi-town during the Jordan years. I have been waiting a long time for the bulls to have a player that had what MJ had. Jordan sees it in him, that’s why he called it, Rose MVP! If you did something to embarass Jordan, he remembered and was coming for you. Rose has that “it”! He has an agenda and you best watch out cause he gets even. For example, the way he embarased Atlanta the other night. He puts his team on his back and wills things to happen. Greatness @ age 22. Look out world D-Rose is just getting started!
Most Valuable Player.
That’s what MVP stands for.
It is a only one person out of hundreds of prospects that can receive such an award each season, and with such a thriving talent base that the National Basketball Association has nowadays, it is nigh impossible to say “this guy deserves it over this guy” or “this man clearly takes it”. In fact, it requires the most stellar of consistent performances to catapult a candidate into the fore.
Examples? For the past three years it’s been Kobe. Lebron. Lebron again. These are men that no doubt that will be ushered into the Hall of Fame. These are men who deserved it, freaks of nature that either spin around obstructions to finish smoothly or just opt to jump over them to lead their respective teams to victory.
So this season, one of the most volatile seasons ever in NBA history with franchise players jumping ship like it’s going out of fashion, who truly is the most valuable player?
Is it the guy with the best statistics but the failing team?
Best highlights?
Smoothest step back jumper?
Biggest contract?
No, no, no, and no.
It is not even the player who gives it his all on the court. It’s the player who gives his all on the court and sees his efforts come to fruition. It is not the player who finishes with a fancy dunk or dashes through the lane after breaking multiple ankles. It’s the player who knows he can finish everytime he slashes but decides to share the love and dishes off a picture-perfect pass. It’s the player who pushes the break whenever he can, but intelligently. It’s the player who carries his team without complaint when key players are injured.
It’s the player that puts up 27 points against a championship contender and then praises his teammates for getting his back. Somebody that doesn’t care about stats, only bleeding and sweating for the win, making his teammates better and leading by example.
Guess that’s Derrick Rose.
“Top that,” D. Rose says whenever he has his game face on, hustling back on defense after a smoothly orchestrated play.
Since nobody can, he’s the Most Valuable Player.
P.S.: I’ll keep my options open and say that if Derrick Rose doesn’t win the MVP (the horror!), Kevin Durant’s sound, consistent play oughta take it.
He has everybody including Michael Jordan’s endorsement.
Rose is the team leader and best on the Bulls now, the team that right now is the top seed in the East. His ability to get to the rim and finish is the best in the league. He carries the Bulls offense with an average of about 25 points and 8 assists per game. And where would the Bulls be without him? The answer is not where they are now, without him. Brings back the memories of MJ to me…..
While there is no doubt that Derrick Rose is an elite player in the NBA, he is not the MVP of the 2011 NBA season. In a league where players are creating super teams, manipulating their way off of their current teams and holding no loyalty, it is easy to crown a humble, likeable young man, playing on his hometown team the MVP. But once you start looking at the facts and beyond the reason that you do not like a certain player, it is evident that Derrick Rose, is not the MVP of the league.
The first thing you must look at is what is an MVP. Is it the most valuable player on a team, who elevates his team to championship contention? Is it the player that has the best statistics and makes the game look easy? Is it the player that you can put on another team and they instantly become better? These are all factors that should be taken into consideration when discussing who is the leagues MVP.
While D Rose undoubtably has an incredible affect on his team, he does not hold the greatest affect in the league. The man that holds the greatest individual influence on his team is no other then Lebron James. People tend to look over Lebron due his arrogance and narcissism, but when you look beyond the spite, you see arguably the most valuable player in the NBA. Last year Lebron lead a mediocre Cavs team to 61 wins, which was the best record in the NBA. This year, the Cavs have 14 wins. With only a few weeks until the NBA playoffs, the Cavs are most likely going to have the worst record in the NBA. From one year to the next, the Cavs went from being the cream of the crop, to the bottom feeder of the NBA. While we must take into consideration that the Cavs also lost Delonte and Shaq and that players have aged, it solidifies Lebron’s impact on his team. By losing one player, it has caused the Cavs to lose at least 30 games. In comparison, Derrick Rose currently has a better supporting and coach then Lebron did, and the Bulls still will not match the amount of games that Lebron’s team won. Chicago won 41 games last year, and currently have won 53 games. While Derrick Rose has elevated himself into the pinnacle of the NBA, his impact would not have helped Chicago win as many games as they have. Without the emergence of Luol and Boozer, the Bulls would be a good team, but not a great one. If you were to put Lebron on last years Bulls team, they would have met or exceeded the win production of the Cavs. Lebron and Derrick can be put on any team in the NBA and make them a lot better, but Lebron has a greater impact on that team.
While Derrick Rose is having a great statistical season, it is matched and exceeded by Lebron. Lebron is averaging 26.4 point per game, 7.40 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals per game and 6.8 assists per game. In comparison, Derrick is averaging 24.9 points per game, 4.20 rebounds per game, 1.0 steals per game and 7.9 assists per game. Derrick Rose, who is his teams primary ball handler, is averaging just 1.1 more assists then Lebron, who shares ball handling duties with D-wade, Mario Chalmers and Mike Bibby. For an elite point guard, Derrick is in 10th place for assist leaders. Lebron has a plus/minus of 542 and an efficiency rating of 27.93 while Derrick has a plus/minus of 432 which isn’t even the highest on his team and an efficiency rating of 23.00. Not only can Lebron play four positions on the court, but he also has better numbers then Derrick Rose. While stats don’t always display the whole story, they sure paint a vivid picture.
In conclusion, Lebron is my MVP. While Derrick Rose is the trendy pick for MVP, Lebron is the most deserving. He is a having a better season then Derrick and holds the greatest individual impact in the NBA. While I do not like Lebron the person, it is hard not to like Lebron the basketball player. He is most well rounded player in the NBA and the most valuable. But when it comes down to everything, voters will look past Lebron’s impact and gaudy stats and remember the “decision”. Due to Lebron’s resentment in people, Derrick will be hoisting the hardware and shaking David Stern’s hand in April, even though he is not the most deserving.
Derrick is a pure stud. Definitely the MVP. Having followed his career for many years we’ve seen this guy continue to step his game up day in, day out. Although he may be a bad ass, his character is refreshing in today’s NBA of friendship over talent. The competitive nature of the game is integral to the growth of each franchise in the league. Not only does Rose drive ticket sales in Chitown, his charisma and pure talent drives ticket sales all over the league.
Derrick Rose deserves to be MVP because he has showed time and time again that he has what it takes to lead his team to the chip. He winning attitude on and off the court, hard work and his game changing plays has only made his campaign even stronger. And after his 30 point 17 assist career high performance, that just further solidified that fast don’t lie with Derrick Dose, the Grown Man.
Derrick deserves the MVP because he’s been able to guide to Bulls to Play Offs when nobody believe in them as NBA championship contenders.
He deserves it because he was able to win Miami’s games in front the most hyped team since Boston’s championship and be the MVP of that games in front of Wayde and Lebron James.
He deserves it because he is the most underrated point guard of the league, winning Deron Williams and Chris Paul this year in their matches.
He is MVP undoubtedly
D-Rose deserves the MVP hardware. Aside from all the typical arguments I bring you some intangibles Rose does that may otherwise go unnoticed. If Rose won he would be the MVP with the 2nd lowest FG% in 40 some years. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t shoot great every night because of all the assists he dishes out (in contrast to just a volume scorer). But most importantly, he has shifted a team mentality of fringe-playoff team that could barely win its race for the 8th seed last year into an elite, actual contender.
D-Rose deserves to be MVP above all this season for the simple fact that he’s stepped up his game exponentially this year. Miami has their Big 3, so does Boston, but D-Rose has managed to lift the Bulls above both of those powerhouse Beasts of the East even with a Carlos Boozer out the first couple of months of the season as well as Joakim out mid-season.
His stats speak themselves. His production is up dramatically: +4 PPG, almost +2 APG, FT% up almost 10 pct pts, and he’s added deadly 3 point range to his arsenal! On the intangible side, he’s stepped up and matured into the bonafide team leader even at such a young age and made every single teammate around him better. Chitown is poised to take the coveted #1 seed in the East and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, which will only help the Bulls in their quest to make it back to the Finals for the first time since the last MVP, MJ!
Lastly, D-Rose deserves to be MVP because he has that IT factor…the mojo. I’ve loved his game since his days at Memphis, where he’s wowed the crowd on any given night with his knife-edged darts to the basket and ankle-breakin crossovers to the hoop with an often spectacular finish. He has a zest for the dramatic and the flair that only a few others can match all in a 6’2″ body. He has earned the respect from the entire league and deserves to be put up their with the top-tier elite players in the Association. Nuff said!
D Rose is hands down the MVP. he has dramatically increased his offensive game, while showing incredible leadership skills for a player in just his 3rd year in the league. he has brought chicago from being a perennial lottery team post Jordan to the #1 team in the east, if not the entire league, and they haven’t been at full strength for many games this season. No other player has been more valuable for his team this year, as boozer, noah and various other bulls players have been injured. even without the other stars, and facing double teams night in and night out, rose is incredibly consistent and even-keeled, focused solely on getting his Bulls the victory and the championship.
#1 in the Eastern conference. Over Big 3 number one, Big 3 number two, Big Dwight and the 3 point shooters, and over my Hawks. Even with his big men missing lots of time over the season to injury. Derrick Rose deserves the MVP. I can’t wait to watch the Bulls play in the playoffs.
I love the way he looks when he is on the court. I try to have the sam intensity when I play, great gameface. Derrick Rose deserves the MVP because he is the hardest working player in the NBA. He is dominating the floor both on offence and on D. The way he wants to improve remind me of Michael Jordan, so no better place to be than in Chicago. If the MVP is not Derrick Rose? Theres nobody that deserves it more than him. The only guy I would give it to if it ain’t Rose, is Kobe. Because I don’t think it’s he numbers that count, I think it’s what you do on the court. Making your teamates better everyday. Both Kobe and Rose do that. So no other than Rose should get the MVP this year.
Derrick Rose game face is silent but deadly, humble but cocky at the same time, and MVP material everyday, all day. He does not have to speak for his game, he lets it speak for itself. Every since I saw him on Memphis Sport magazine,when he first got to Memphis, I could tell he was gonna be special. I have been following his career ever since and he has grown, in skills, like crazy. I know he believes in himself and his team , so success is sure to come. His game face is confidence enough said.
DROSE deserves the MVP b/c he is the definition of Most Valuable Player. W/O him the bulls would not be a top team in the league. With his floor leadership he has been able to lead the team and help implment Coach Thibbs schemes. We can talk about injuries and stats, but bottom line is that Derrick has done more for this team that anyone else has in the league. The Chicago Bulls have taken Derrick’s Rose Identity, with Coach Thibbs being the architect. Rose constantly shows great leadership, never is cocky, and lets his play on the floor do the talking for him.
If Derrick Rose doesn’t win the MVP, then the MVP really isnt an MVP award. He is the clear cut winner, and there shouldn’t really be any discussion. However, if I HAD to pick another name, I would pick Dwight Howard. Statically, he’s done an amazing job. Team-wise, they got some disruption and are still a force in the east. However, that team can and has survived with him on the bench, or suspended.
i think Derrick rose should win MVP because hes has been playing outstanding. Hes in Playoff mode. against the heat and lakers he is averaging 29, points, his turnover ration is at its second lowest all season. And he helped lead the bulls to first place in the east. On zero games rest he is averaging 29 points per gamein the last ten game hes averaging 27 points and nearly 7 assist. In the complete season he is averaging 25 and nearly 8 assit. I truely Believe he should win.
if not D. Rose than i think it should go to lebron.
Derrick Rose deserves the MVP mainly because of his heart and also his overall improvement this season. He is 33% from deep and 85% at the line, he is averaging 25.0PPG, 7.9APG, and 4.2RPG. The Bulls are on top of the East ahead of Boston and Miami, and the Bulls have beaten Miami every time thus far.He has helped carry the bulls from an eight seed to a one seed in the east. His speed, vertical, and court vision has helped make him the most lethal point guard in the league surpassing Chris Paul and Deron Williams. If Derrick Rose doesn’t win the MVP then it should go to LeBron who leads Rose in points per game, field goal shooting,three point shooting, steals, blocks, and rebounds. LeBron James is also the only player in the NBA that can play every position and still be effective. The games that LeBron hasn’t played this season the heat are 0-2. Also, never before has there been a situation where you can say, ” Without this player this team would be…” but thanks to LeBron and his decision we now have the insight to see just how amazing LeBron was in Cleveland. Cleveland went from being 61-21 with the best record in the NBA to being 14-58 and having the worst losing streak in NBA history. The Bulls without Rose would be worse but they still have Noah and Boozer, and they also have one of the best defenses in the league with Tom Thibodeau. The only reason that Rose will probably win the MVP over LeBron is because after leaving Cleveland, LeBron has become hated by nearly everybody in the media and that should not matter when talking of the MVP. I am a fan of both players and will be happy to see either one of them win the MVP but statistically the MVP should go to LeBron.
D Rose deserves the MVP because he IS the best point guard in the league. Name another point guard that can get it done in the lane. Name another point guard that consistently can make more than 25 points a game. Name another point guard who can dunk as hard as Dwight Howard besides Derrick Rose. No One. Derrick Rose can break ankles, make his 3’s, dunk, get blocks, steals, and best of all his quickness. D Rose deserves MVP more than anyone in the league because he is one of the most talented players I have seen played in my life. He is the second coming, and Fast Don’t Lie.