Giveaway: Win Some Autographed Kicks From Derrick Rose!

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
03.25.11 7 years ago 53 Comments

To celebrate the launch of our new cover featuring Derrick Rose, our friends over at adidas Basketball have hooked us up with some autographed pairs of Derrick’s first signature shoe, the adidas adiZero Rose, in the colorway that he wore during his gold medal run last summer. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these, here’s all you have to do:

1. Become a fan of Dime and adidas Basketball on Facebook.

2. Find the new cover somewhere on adidas’ Facebook page, and leave a comment about Rose’s “Game Face,” as well as how and when you use your game face.

3. Answer the following question in the comments below:

Why does Derrick Rose deserve the MVP award? If not him, who should get it?

We’ll pick the best answers next week. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Roseadidas BasketballCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEFeatured GalleryStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP