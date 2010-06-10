Giveaway Winner: SportsEnemy “Boston Massacre” T-Shirt

From reading the responses to the SportsEnemy Tee giveaway contest, I think a lot of people were disappointed by Ron Artest‘s Chamberlain-esque stat line of 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block and no steals (total of 7) in L.A.’s Game 3 win. In fact, not to call him out, but c’mon Raoul. A final tally of 37 combined points, boards, dimes, blocks and steals? You must have misread the rules.
The winner is… Alex “robocop” Murphy, with a truly psychic line prediction of 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and no blocks (total of 15). Second-place finisher, sh!tfaced, finished with a final tally of 17 that was barely off of robocop’s winning numbers. Mister (or Madam) sh!tfaced, who recently won the best Steve Nash shirt ever produced, was that/close to two consecutive wins. That would’ve made for an extra special birthday, huh?
Anyways, Alex, you can now thank Ron-Ron for being so bad on Tuesday night that he won you a shirt. There’s a new “Boston Massacre” tee coming your way.
Nice! Score one for me!
@ Sean Sweeney
Aye where can we buy these??
Oh and congrat Robo.. Clean shirt!
[www.sportsenemy.com] … They are only offered for a limited time so hurry if you want one. They have a few other decent custom shirts as well.
Are you guys going to announce the winners of the LRG pack contest or did the winners already get emailed?
@ Celtics Fan — We’re going to announce them after the Finals.
@ Sean
Right on man!! wish i couldve gotten one of those Jazz shirts lol that shit is funny..
Do you have my contact info to send the shirt?
Nice once, Robocop.
Yeah, would’ve definitely been a great bday. LOL. But hell, I’m a C’s fan anyway so… Rather have them win the ‘chip… Now that’ll be a great gift. But, man, did I miss out on the shirt.
And what’s up with the “Madam” shit?! Come on, man… LMAO!
I mean, Nice ONE… ugh
@sh!tfaced haha I was messing with you. I wasn’t 100% entirely, without a doubt sure so I figured why not mess with you a little…lol
@Alex We should be contacting you shortly if we haven’t already…
@ Sean Sweeney
Haha. Its all good, man. Let me win the next giveaway and maybe I won’t mind the madam, maybe… Nah, just messing.
But, damn, really? Didn’t know a name like this one would still make one doubt a dude’s sexuality. It’s not like its “cumfaced” or anything…LOL
@sh!tfaced Haha, I didn’t mean it like that man. I didn’t want to call you a dude just in case maybe you were a female. I know some girls who get sh!tfaced too haha. I was just being politically correct so I didn’t offend anyone haha. Now, I know…
@ Sean Sweeney haha… Nah, I dig. None taken. No worries. LOL