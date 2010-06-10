Giveaway Winner: SportsEnemy “Boston Massacre” T-Shirt

06.10.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

From reading the responses to the SportsEnemy Tee giveaway contest, I think a lot of people were disappointed by Ron Artest‘s Chamberlain-esque stat line of 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block and no steals (total of 7) in L.A.’s Game 3 win. In fact, not to call him out, but c’mon Raoul. A final tally of 37 combined points, boards, dimes, blocks and steals? You must have misread the rules.

The winner is… Alex “robocop” Murphy, with a truly psychic line prediction of 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and no blocks (total of 15). Second-place finisher, sh!tfaced, finished with a final tally of 17 that was barely off of robocop’s winning numbers. Mister (or Madam) sh!tfaced, who recently won the best Steve Nash shirt ever produced, was that/close to two consecutive wins. That would’ve made for an extra special birthday, huh?

Anyways, Alex, you can now thank Ron-Ron for being so bad on Tuesday night that he won you a shirt. There’s a new “Boston Massacre” tee coming your way.

