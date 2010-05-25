Giveaway Winners: Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” T-Shirt

People were going nuts for this tee, and the submissions we got for Kobe‘s stat line were great. His final line the other night was 36-9-11-1-1 for a total of 58. The contest was not about who was closest to the actual stat line, but closest to the combined total of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Here are the winners.

We have three shirts to giveaway, and though people were arguing that Sherm won at the end of the post, his guess of 33-11-7-1-0 totals only 52 and was not even in the top three. Gary‘s stat line was 36 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, for a total of 55; qbjir‘s line was 38 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, for a total of 57; and just-butter guessed 38 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 0 blocks, for a total of 56. qbjir was over on points and steals, but was impressively close to Kobe’s actual 58. Lito predicted 42-8-5 also for a total of 55, but didn’t put down any steals or blocks, so congratulations to Gary, qbjir, and just-butter, winners of our first-ever guess the stat line contest. We’ll be running the contest again if (and when) the Lakers make the Finals.

