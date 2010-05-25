Giveaway Winners: Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” T-Shirt

People were going nuts for this tee, and the submissions we got for Kobe‘s stat line were great. His final line the other night was 36-9-11-1-1 for a total of 58. The contest was not about who was closest to the actual stat line, but closest to the combined total of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Here are the winners.
We have three shirts to giveaway, and though people were arguing that Sherm won at the end of the post, his guess of 33-11-7-1-0 totals only 52 and was not even in the top three. Gary‘s stat line was 36 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, for a total of 55; qbjir‘s line was 38 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, for a total of 57; and just-butter guessed 38 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 0 blocks, for a total of 56. qbjir was over on points and steals, but was impressively close to Kobe’s actual 58. Lito predicted 42-8-5 also for a total of 55, but didn’t put down any steals or blocks, so congratulations to Gary, qbjir, and just-butter, winners of our first-ever guess the stat line contest. We’ll be running the contest again if (and when) the Lakers make the Finals.
A not so subtle poke at ‘King James’?
What the hell with the when the Lakers get to the finals? Series is still alive. If we lose tonight, then I’ll accept that
A not so subtle poke at ‘King James’ mom
@Rizwan – personal bias
daaam, i posted 60 5 and 5 as a joke, i was gonna post 60 points no dimes, board blocks or steals, would i have won if i did that? 60 is closesr to 58 than 55 is, im kicking myself, i really like t-shirts with other mens faces on them.
LAKERS IN 5, Thanks for the shirt dime
@Dragonyeuw i think a not so subtle dig @ LBJ
Hey DIME, where do we purchase these t-shirts??
It should be titled:
“You’re Not A KING if you don’t have a RING”
appreciate it Dime! was wondering how i’ll be able to obtain the shirt?
Dime what’s up w/ the Nashty shirt contest?
Hey Adam,
Was wondering if they’ll be sending us an e-mail about the shirts? Appreciate it
woooooooooooot.
The lakers aren’t gonna make it to the finals,
@Gary – we’ll be sending e-mails to the winners later today
@JAY – you can purchase them here – [www.theforestlab.com]
Kobe is mad cool and has crazy skillz. The best basketball player in the world right now. Haters just will not admit that he is incredible. He will get at least six rings before he is over.