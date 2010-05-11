Giveaway Winners: LRG “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack

We truly enjoyed combing through each of these answers. All the likely and unlikely answers for best championship team were represented, and though not much new was said in terms of facts, it was great to hear why each team meant something special to the person writing about them. Most people were feeling any one of the teams that composed the Bulls and Lakers dynasties, but what about some of the other memorable squads? Both winners showed why the non-dynasty teams still stand historically and why they meant so much.

Winner # 1: SWAT

My fav championship team is my hometown Houston rockets and their back to back chips. The return of the phi slamma jamma, the dream doin’ work against the Admiral, the Elie Kiss of death, being a 6th seed and winning it all, becoming one of the only teams to ever overcome a 2-0 and 3-1 deficit in a seven game series, olajuwon winning the MVP, 2 finals MVP and Defensive player of the year, beating four different 50 wins teams in the post season but above all of those has to be the Rudy Tomjanoivch speech tht still gets played come the NBA finals…”NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE HEART OF A CHAMPION” Any one of those moments is what fans love about sports, we rise and fall with our team. My team, in a 2 yr span did it all

Winner # 2: datdood

My favorite championship team has to be the 2004 pistons. They went into the series as huge underdogs against a goaliath lakers squad. Remember, the Lakers went out and signed gary payton and karl malone to bolster their roster and make their team a collection of future hall of famers. The pistons on the other hand had no superstars, just a collection of hard working players that all knew their role and went out and handled their business. Everyone, from the media to all the people i went to school with thought the Lakers were going to take it for sure, but the Pistons came out and busted their asses. They just played hard, grinded it out, and took home the hardware. It was inspiring to me to see a team of guys who hadn’t proved anything go up against a squad of legandary status and not be phased. They just did what they knew they could do; play basketball well. I also like that team becasue after winning they were known for playing as a cohesive team unit… something that is lost in the NBA much of the time. Thank Joe Dumars for that great season.

