Giveaway: Design Your Own Converse Poorman Weapon

You know we here at Dime love to hook our readers up. But this time, we’re taking it one step further. On July 28th, Converse will debut the Poorman Weapon on www.converseone.com allowing people to customize their shoe online. But before they drop for the masses, we have a free pair to giveaway to one of you.
Using this exclusive link – www.converse.com/poorman – you can try and make the best colorway on the block. While back in the day, everyone wanted a pair Pro Leathers or Weapons in leather, Converse also used to release simple, canvas variations, which were dubbed “Poorman” versions on the street. Today, the Poorman versions of the classic Converse basketball silhouettes have been elevated to new heights, with hybrids of the classics that feature fresh materials and details.
So if you want to be the lucky one to see your design come to fruition, hit up the link and send us a picture of your design. All designs can be e-mailed HERE. We’ll go through and pick the one we like the most, and post some of our other favorites as well. Once you’ve e-mailed us, drop us a note in the comments and tell us some of your design inspirations and why we should pick your shoe. Good luck!
You know, I never liked Converse shoes.
Hope you got my shoe, the thing wouldn’t let me copy and paste to e-mail from their site.
Anyway the inspiration for my shoe is just off of being easy to wear, squads I like in college BB and 1 of my nicknames.
I pick the colors of the blues and grey because you can rock that with multiple outfits vs. something like a loud green which you can only where with certain clothes.
Also the Dark blue and grey rep my G-Town Hoyas and the Carolina or Sky blue reps the Tarheels who I like also.
The shoes are id tagged with one of my nicknames ballin wise “The Mayor” cause I am way better on defense than O so I would tell cats before or during a game “Welcome to Shutdown City and I am “The Mayor””. Kinda stuck. G2 is just my number in my line of family G’s. Dad is G1, me G2 and of course son G3.
So yea I am most def. feeling like you all should pick my shoes because I put lots of thought into them, they are fly to see and wear. Type of joints that can be worn by skateboarders and ball players and just folks being fly.
Deuces!
GEE
So surely I win right? LOL?