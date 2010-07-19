Giveaway: Design Your Own Converse Poorman Weapon

You know we here at Dime love to hook our readers up. But this time, we’re taking it one step further. On July 28th, Converse will debut the Poorman Weapon on www.converseone.com allowing people to customize their shoe online. But before they drop for the masses, we have a free pair to giveaway to one of you.

Using this exclusive link – www.converse.com/poorman – you can try and make the best colorway on the block. While back in the day, everyone wanted a pair Pro Leathers or Weapons in leather, Converse also used to release simple, canvas variations, which were dubbed “Poorman” versions on the street. Today, the Poorman versions of the classic Converse basketball silhouettes have been elevated to new heights, with hybrids of the classics that feature fresh materials and details.

So if you want to be the lucky one to see your design come to fruition, hit up the link and send us a picture of your design. All designs can be e-mailed HERE. We’ll go through and pick the one we like the most, and post some of our other favorites as well. Once you’ve e-mailed us, drop us a note in the comments and tell us some of your design inspirations and why we should pick your shoe. Good luck!

