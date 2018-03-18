Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Denies Drug Charges Against Him On Instagram While Eating Popeyes

#Boston Celtics
03.17.18 16 mins ago

Instagram/gbbabydavis

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has found himself in the news this weekend for the wrong reasons after it was reported by ABC 2 in Baltimore the former Celtics big man had been arrested in February for marijuana possession and distribution.

Davis was arrested in a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen with what police said was 126 grams of marijuana, $92,000 in cash and a ledger containing “language consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.” Davis will be in court next month and his lawyer insisted he was innocent and would be cleared of wrongdoing.

With the news of his arrest going public this weekend, Davis decided to post a video message to his fans letting them know that Big Baby is going to be alright. Davis shot a video while on a private jet, scarfing down some Popeyes chicken while sitting next to a briefcase full of cash (with his Celtics championship ring), insisting his stacks of cash were all from the legal enterprise that is getting buckets on the basketball court.

