Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Still Believes It Is In ‘Our Interest’ To Trade Jimmy Butler

Associate Editor
10.16.18

Getty Image

Barring something completely unforeseen, Jimmy Butler is going to suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. This will almost certainly happen despite a highly-publicized saga that involved him requesting a trade, making it clear he sees no future for himself with the team before straight up requesting a trade, and what might go down as the weirdest practice in Timberwolves history.

At the end of the day, the simple fact that Butler has no plans of sticking around past this season makes it imperative that the Wolves get something back for him. They likely are not winning a championship this year even if he plays all season, so there’s little-to-no incentive to keep him around.

Owner Glen Taylor understands this, and on Tuesday night, he made it clear to Sid Hartman of The Star Tribune that the team is working to figure out how to “get a player or two” back for Butler.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP