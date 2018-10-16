Getty Image

Barring something completely unforeseen, Jimmy Butler is going to suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. This will almost certainly happen despite a highly-publicized saga that involved him requesting a trade, making it clear he sees no future for himself with the team before straight up requesting a trade, and what might go down as the weirdest practice in Timberwolves history.

At the end of the day, the simple fact that Butler has no plans of sticking around past this season makes it imperative that the Wolves get something back for him. They likely are not winning a championship this year even if he plays all season, so there’s little-to-no incentive to keep him around.

Owner Glen Taylor understands this, and on Tuesday night, he made it clear to Sid Hartman of The Star Tribune that the team is working to figure out how to “get a player or two” back for Butler.