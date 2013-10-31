Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Dwight Howard’s Offseason Workout

After tying a career-high in rebounds in his first game in Houston, Dwight Howard looks poised for a big year. He has James Harden feeding him, Kevin McHale coaching him and Hakeem Olajuwon advising him, and has an entire reputation to redeem.

Some don’t consider Howard a summer workout fanatic, even though his arms and shoulders showcase a guy who lives in the weight room. They’ll say he’s 27 years old and hasn’t developed a reliable post game. They’ll say his free throw shooting is regressing. But judging from this adidas video, he’s more than prepared for the season. Follow him for three weeks of high-altitude training where Superman 2.0 does everything from hit the weights to pool workouts to on-court action. As Howard knows, Houston can be as good as they want to be for a long time yet that championship window is always short. Everything is about winning right now.

“I’ve always had that sense of hard work,” Howard says. “Now I just have to add the mental side to it. Every move is like a chess move.”

Is Howard good enough to put Houston over the top in the West?

