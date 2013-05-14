Go Behind The Scenes With John Wall, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday & A$AP Rocky Of adidas’ “Quick Ain’t Fair” Ad

Debuting earlier this spring, adidas‘ “Quick Ain’t Fair” commercial for the Crazyquick sneaker was an instant hit. The spot, narrated by rapper A$AP Rocky and featuring his song “Goldie,” shows off the quickest moves from Damian Lillard, John Wall and Jrue Holiday while telling the story of a mythical family that balled in an advanced shoe.

Now you can get a chance to go behind-the-scenes with the stars involved. The adidas Crazyquick is currently available in five colorways for $140 at adidas.com and Foot Locker.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.