Go Behind The Scenes With John Wall, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday & A$AP Rocky Of adidas’ “Quick Ain’t Fair” Ad

#Adidas #Video
05.14.13 5 years ago

Debuting earlier this spring, adidas‘ “Quick Ain’t Fair” commercial for the Crazyquick sneaker was an instant hit. The spot, narrated by rapper A$AP Rocky and featuring his song “Goldie,” shows off the quickest moves from Damian Lillard, John Wall and Jrue Holiday while telling the story of a mythical family that balled in an advanced shoe.

Now you can get a chance to go behind-the-scenes with the stars involved. The adidas Crazyquick is currently available in five colorways for $140 at adidas.com and Foot Locker.

TOPICS#Adidas#Video
TAGSA$AP Rockyadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazyquickadidas HoopsCrazyquickDAMIAN LILLARDJOHN WALLJrue Holidayvideo

