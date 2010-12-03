Go Get ‘Em: Top 5 Players Who Will Keep a Franchise Superstar Happy

Last night’s Heat/Cavs game exemplifies why I’m obsessed with sports. It was the ultimate reality show, an unscripted drama. Within every game and every matchup, there are compelling stories developing.
While the basketball world is still analyzing LeBron James‘ homecoming in Cleveland, I wanted to touch on why exactly he left in the first place. Cavaliers’ management just couldn’t bring LeBron a good sidekick. No one wins in the League by themselves, and yet LeBron almost did with Zydrunas Ilgauskas as his right-hand man during that 2007 NBA Finals run. No disrespect to Big Z, but he was not quite a championship-caliber second option. The Cavs then tried to sell Mo Williams in that role, but he had too many playoff no-shows. Same for Antawn Jamison. And even when the Cavs went out and got Shaq, they were just a little too late in Shaq’s career to make it work.
Now LeBron is down in Miami with a few superstars running with him. He’s not the only player in a situation where the “sidekick” is playing just as well as — and sometimes even better than — the stars in front of them. And because of that, the identified “franchise” guy will never be in a position like LeBron, looking around for more help that isn’t coming. Here are the Top 5 players who can keep a franchise player happy:
Russell Westbrook — I’ll be honest: I didn’t think Westbrook’s numbers would improve too much from the 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists he posted last season. With Kevin Durant expected to be the MVP coming into this season, I didn’t see much room for Westbrook to grow. Boy, did he prove me wrong. He lifted his numbers in all three categories, as he is posting 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. Dude is a monster. He dropped 43 points against the Pacers last week, and earlier this week put up 38 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists in a triple-overtime thriller against the Nets. It’s no wonder why Durant signed his extension so quickly this summer.
Pau Gasol — Pau is a force. He’s putting up 20.4 points, 11.9 rebounds behind Kobe Bryant, and was an important piece of the Lakers’ recent back-to-back championships. So far this season he has recorded a triple-double, has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but four games, and is eighth in the league in blocks, averaging two per game. Gasol is the glue that holds L.A.’s three-peat hopes together.
Paul Millsap — There was plenty of talk about how Deron Williams was worried about the future in Utah after losing three of his key teammates to the Bulls this summer. The Jazz front office brought in Al Jefferson to calm his concerns, but the answer was on his roster the whole time. Millsap has filled the No. 2 role quite well in Utah’s 15-5 start. He is a double-double treat every time he steps on the floor with his increased role this year. He dropped 46 points against the Heat last month and his numbers (18.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg) are very respectable.
Raymond Felton — It took a while, but Amar’e Stoudemire and Felton seem to have built some chemistry. They have won seven of their last eight games, and they have made the Knicks respectable for the first time in a long time. Their pick-and-roll game is getting better each night. Felton’s 18.2 points and 8.1 assists a game has made Stoudemire’s Big Apple move a lot smoother than expected.
LeBron James — The verdict is still out on who is the No. 1 guy in Miami. LeBron gets the most media coverage of anybody on the Heat roster, but when you look at the big picture, James was one of Miami’s additions to keep Dwyane Wade happy in South Beach. Although they are still working out the kinks, with LeBron leading the team in scoring and assists, the Heat were successful in making their franchise player happy.
i disagree on Russell Westbrook. as far as i’ve read (mostly here and i don’t have chance to watch okc much) he became true ballhogger. if you wan’t someone to keep franchise player happy, it has to be someone who isn’t looking for his shot first.
Westbrook only “ball hogs” when Durant is sitting.
Raymond Felton?! Honestly?
Knicks, championship contenders?! Honestly?
Westbrook isn’t so much a ballhog as he is someone with a low bball IQ. I’ve seen him look off Durant like Durant was a 3rd string wing, even though Durant had just hit 4 or 5 shots in a row. Westbrook is still learning to play PG and is doing a good job of running the OKC offense. From the looks of it, they kinda need him to go balls out sometimes, it relieves Durant from always having to do it. And will make Durant a more humbled superstar who knows how to actually play without the ball.
I like the addition of Millsap to this list. Always been a huge Millsap fan back when he was leading the nation in rebounding for like 3 str8 years. College hoops 2k put me on to him because he was beasting cats and i had to go find out who he was lol.
As a UNC fan i will openely admit i have a bias towards Felton, but I always saw him as a middle of the pack PG who could explode with the right system and teammates. He’ll never be to the level of Rose, Westbrook or Paul and Williams, but he is sorta like Terrell Brandon from back in his Cavs days. The guy can pass, D-up, penetrate, and sometimes can shoot. Plus Felton has always been one of the more clutch performers in the L, which will come in handy when/if NY makes it to the playoffs.
i agree with much of the sentiments expressed in the comments section…
very perplexed with westbrook because he is avging 8+ ast/game, but it really feels like durant is not being featured enough on that team… maybe it’s by design or just kd’s humble nature…
regarding felton, i think this just shows what HORRIBLE pgs played for the knicks in the past few years… d’antoni’s system should be a dream come true to pad stats for any player, yet clowns like duhon just couldn’t make it work… can you imagine if knicks can somehow get their hands on a first string pg like cp3/d.will/rondo?? (not knocking kidd/nash, but i think it’s safe to say that they may be closer to the end of their careers than the the first pgs mentioned)
James “almost won” in 2007?
Comical. They got swept by the Spurs in a series that wasn’t even as close as the 4-0 sweep indicates.
Honestly, 7 of Playoff teams in the West would have beat the Cavs that yearâ€”and the 8th (Golden State) may have also. The Cavs only got to the NBA Finals because the East was putrid.
It was LeBron’s decision to make but he’s full of shit. He colluded to leave the Cavs and he had them fire Mike Williams and force out Danny Ferry. He basically ran the Cavs. The team was good enough for him to win 2 MVPs, have the league’s best record at the same time, and have step-shows with.
Russell’s going to be special but he does need to work on passing a tad. He’s not in problem territory yet in terms of ballhogging but he pushes it sometimes.
@ 7 – co-sign on LeBron.
the veredict is still out?? please lebron is the best player on the heat get over that. now he and gasol shouldnt even be on the list cuz they are superstars or you can throw in kobe and wade to the list also.