Go Inside Josh Childress’ Incredible Sneaker Garage, Part 3

The up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans waived Josh Childress earlier this seasons. He saw action in only four games and failed to score a single point. Still, he’s one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA, and going off regular shoe knowledge rather than dudes getting the scoop for free (easy to do when you’re an NBA player), he might be top three. That alone earns him some serious bonus points in our book.

Recently, as a part of their ongoing “Sneak Peek” series, Nice Kicks caught up with Childress to showcase some of his collection. In Part 1, released earlier this month, Childress completely shut it down with dozens of different Air Force Ones, then came back with some classic Nike Basketball silhouettes and Air Jordans. Now he’s back again for the main course. Head on over to Nice Kicks for the details.

