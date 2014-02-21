Go Inside The Samsung Galaxy Experience At NBA All-Star Weekend

During NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Dime was in the house for many events. As a new official sponsor of the NBA, the weekend’s Samsung Galaxy Experience was as good as any of them.

At NBA Jam Session, featuring appearances from NBA All-Stars such as Dwight Howard, Kevin Love, John Wall and Stephen Curry, fans interacted with the latest technology like the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy NotePRO and Galaxy TabPRO, as well as had fully charged batteries delivered directly to them through the #PowerOn Twitter hashtag.

Also available to fans was the chance to see their jumper on the NBA’s Style website or show off their ballhandling with GIFs through the Galaxy Note 3’s 360-photo camera; airbrushed NBA tattoos; and the opportunity to design custom wrist bands with the Note 3.

Adding to that, Samsung also hosted an Owners Lounge, exclusively for Samsung owners, that included a stocked bar; a chance to win All-Star tickets; a lounge to shoot pool and play NBA 2K14; centers to create custom phone covers and battery swaps; and even a graffiti artist using the Galaxy NotePRO to create custom guest portraits, all of it backed by music from DJ Darren Miles.

Check out the images below of some of the NBA stars who stopped by.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.