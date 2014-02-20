Go Inside Scottie Pippen’s $11.8 Million Mansion

You saw Joe Johnson do it. You saw Gilbert Arenas do it. You even saw Michael Jordan do it. Nowis the latest NBA star to put his house on the market, and this one’s a doozy. This 13,500 square foot home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was built in 2004 and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a terrace overlooking 215 feet of private waterfront, and even such commodities as a chilled wine room, and a club and home theater. Want to take a stab at it? You’ll only need $11.8 million.

The outside is probably even more impressive, sporting an outdoor kitchen, multiple patios, a palatial pool area with a spa, waterfalls, a water fountain play area and a giant water slide, and finally, a basketball court right next to the water. Insane.

When Pippen originally put the home on the market in 2010, he was hoping for $16 million, so I guess this is something of a bargain.

Check out the images below to have a look and be jealous.

All photos courtesy of realtor.com

via Bleacher Report

