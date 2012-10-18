Go Inside Stephen Jackson’s Insane Sneaker Closet

If you’re a chick, what’s the key to a man’s heart? Maybe you buy him NBA 2K13 or surprise him with the new pair of retros that just dropped this Saturday. Sometimes it’s just the simple things, or in Stephen Jackson‘s case, you set up and organize his entire sneaker closet by color. Yep, Jack says his wife did that for him, and that’s pretty cool. Time-consuming, too, when you think about it. That’s because Jackson told my guy George Kiel III of NiceKicks that he has over 2,000 pairs of Jordans.

Our friends over at NiceKicks actually got the chance recently to check out Jack’s sneaker closet. There, the San Antonio Spur went through some of his favorite sneakers (Air Jordan III “Black History Month,” Jordan Spiz’ike “Bordeaux” – Jackson even says he’s playing in them this year and designed around 20 different colorways to wear with the Spurs – Air Jordan IX “Bin 23,” and Air Jordan V “Toro Bravo”), and told the story of how he connected with the Jordan Brand. Basically, if you want to get a shoe contract with the G.O.A.T., you have to lead the Bobcats to the playoffs. Not the easiest thing in the world.

I don’t think this is quite on par with Joe Johnson‘s digs in his old home in Atlanta, but it’s still really dope. Wouldn’t you love to get straight shipments of Jordans to your house?

Check out the video below.

If you were in the NBA, what’s the one sneaker you’d have to own?

