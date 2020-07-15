While the NBA continues to ramp up in its Orlando bubble, The Basketball Tournament has provided a respite for hoops enthusiasts over the last ten days. The $1 million, winner-take-all tournament began on July 4 and, because of COVID-19 considerations, the entire field entered a fully quarantined bubble in Columbus, Ohio for the duration of the proceedings. On Tuesday evening, the always-entertaining TBT came to its conclusion in competitive fashion, with the Golden Eagles ultimately securing both the competitive glory and the seven-figure team prize.

The Golden Eagles, a squad comprised of former Marquette standouts, made an impressive run to the finals in 2019 before falling just short, while Sideline Cancer pulled off a Cinderella run to make the finals as the No. 22 seed in the tournament, including a walk-off three-pointer to down four-time champion Overseas Elite in the semifinal. In appropriate fashion, the two teams put on quite a show in the finals, even if the early going was a bit ominous for the underdog.

The eventual champs took an 8-0 lead out of the gate, threatening to put some significant space between them and the challengers.

A quick 8-0 run for @GoldenEaglesTBT to start the game!! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/OIY6KrYstC — TBT (@thetournament) July 14, 2020

Not to be outdone, Sideline Cancer put together a quick 9-2 run to close the gap and makes things (quite) interesting.

Withstanding the early haymaker from the Golden Eagles, Sideline Cancer actually took a one-point lead after the first quarter and, in short, the entire game was closely contested. Mo Creek made one of the highlights of the night with a sneaky, heads-up play to beat the halftime buzzer and give Sideline Cancer a one-point lead at the break.

https://twitter.com/thetournament/status/1283188350413938693?s=20

It was more of the same in the second half, with neither team able to pull away. In fact, the Elam Ending was set with the two teams tied at 70-70, meaning the first team to score eight points (and reach the 78-point mark) would claim the million-dollar payday.