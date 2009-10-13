Golden State Warriors ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: Stephen Curry, Mikki Moore, Devean George, Acie Law, Speedy Claxton
Lost: Jamal Crawford, Marco Belinelli, Rob Kurz
Ceiling: 2nd place, Pacific Division
Three main things working in Golden State’s favor this season: (1) Between them, the Suns, Clippers and Kings, second-place in the Pacific could be wide open in a top-heavy division; (2) The Warriors will put points on the board and be able to simply outrun some teams on any given night; (3) If Anthony Randolph is close to as good as advertised, GS has a multi-skilled inside player unlike any they’ve had in the new Don Nelson era. As usual, the Warriors are strong in talent on the perimeter, with the versatile Stephen Jackson, a healthy Monta Ellis, Rookie of the Year candidate Stephen Curry, three-point sniper Anthony Morrow and athletic wings in Kelenna Azubuike and Corey Maggette. At the four, Randolph exploded over the summer and is looking like a Baby KG with his ability to run the floor, handle the ball, rebound and score from 15 feet and in. Andris Biedrins will get his 10-11 rebounds per night. If a strong personality can take control of this group and get them focused (think Baron Davis in ’07), the Warriors could actually do some things. Or at least be entertaining in a good way.
Basement: Catastrophically bad
Catastrophe, train wreck, circus freak show … whichever term you want to use, nothing seems to good for these Warriors. While the talent is there on the court, the chemistry and locker-room drama and front-office ineptitude present a potentially disastrous situation. Much has been made about Jackson’s offseason trade request, and Capt. Jack is following it up with a Grade-A tank job effort to make it happen sooner rather than later. Then Monta made it clear he doesn’t like the idea of sharing the backcourt with Curry. Beyond that, on the court this team has some dysfunctional parts, i.e. too many scorers and not enough distributors, and not enough interior presence. The only true PG’s on the roster are Claxton (who’s played two games in the last two years) and Law (first-round bust in the making); of the perimeter guys who actually play, Curry is the only thing resembling a playmaker. Biedrins has zero offense, and gets almost zero help defending the paint. Randolph has to prove he can deliver on his potential in real NBA games that count — not to mention backup PF Brandan Wright will miss about four months following shoulder surgery. The Lottery is a given, but the Warriors are in danger of becoming a League-wide joke on top of the losing.
*** *** ***
10/12 — Toronto Raptors
10/9 — Houston Rockets
10/8 — Detroit Pistons
10/7 — Memphis Grizzlies
10/6 — New York Knicks
10/5 — New Orleans Hornets
10/2 — Atlanta Hawks
9/30 — Sacramento Kings
9/29 — New Jersey Nets
9/28 — Denver Nuggets
http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js
* Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag
* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Pretty sure you spelled Raiders wrong =/
And it looks like they don’t have a captain anymore.
One nomination for Andris Biedrins for captaincy.
Like the highs and lows. I see a young team with lots of nice talent, but with wacky coach and playing time and personality conflicts, the season could sink.
Damn ceiling winning Pac Div? That eighth seed is wide open in the west and the Warriors if everything goes even ok has a chance to get there.
Jack for Chris Mills, John Starks, and… oh yeah, that was the Sprewell deal. Hey, at least Cohan’s consistent. Jack’s value is low now and will only drop with time. Let’s see if Cohan tries to sue him for breach of contract, that’s his style. As long as Cohan is running the show this team is going nowhere. Where is the established 4 that Rowell was promising the fans and, aparently, his key players back in June? Cohan’s Warriors are the WORST franchise in the NBA, if not in all major professional sports. Nice accomplishment, Chris.
It’s just sad. ’07 was an incredible experience and they’ve just blown the whole thing up. Here’s an idea for this year’s t-shirt, “We Believed.”
I call 41-41
Win or lose this team will get lots of publicity for being so crazy.
Theres just too much shit happening with this franchise.
They got a retarded coach, that makes his rotation by pulling names out of a hat
– They traded Belinelli for devean george
– They let the perfect player for there style of play rot on the bench, and get traded for Acie law & speedy
– Maggete’s somehow making 10 mill a season
They gotta trade Monta before the season starts. Also, try to get some value for Brandon Wright (maybe a late first rounder). BUY OUT MAGGETE. Trade Stephen Jackson.
Build the team around Curry, Randolph, Beidrins, and probably John Wall.
Fire Don Nelson and get a normal head coach, maybe Tyrone Corbin from Utah?
* The perfect player for there system was Jamal Crawford, my bad
Captain Jack-Off
@ post 7
We (Used To) Believe
Might as well put “Captain Jack-Off” in the Players Lost category. He’s as good as gone this season.
a fun team to watch as long as jackson and maggette aren’t involved…a better amendation : “we be leavin'”
Lol @ post 15!
GET RID OF (CAPT) JACKSON!!!! ANOTHER DUMB-ASS WHO THINKS HE IS ENTITLED TO SOMETHING NOW THAT HE GOT HES PAYCHECK SIGNED. WHAT A LOSER– MAKE THE TEAM BETTER, PLAY TO YOUR STRENGTHS WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP. HE IS MAKING BIG TIME MONEY AND NOW THINKS HE IS BETTER THAN HE IS. I HATE GUYS LIKE THIS. DOESN’T THINK ABOUT THE FANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING ON UNDER 100K A YEAR WHO BASICALLY PAY HIS SALARY. YOU GOT PAID NOW PLAY. DON’T WHINE ABOUT HOW YOU CAN’T WIN– DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT AND– I DON’T MEAN LEAVE WITH YOUR BALL AND GO HOME . PLAY BASKETBALL AND WIN. IT IS A GAME AND IF YOU EXECUTE I HAVE SEEN LESS TALENTED TEAMS WIN IF THEY TRY THERE HARDEST AND BELIEVE.
THIS IS WHY I HATE RICH SPOILED PLAYERS WHO THINK THEY ARE BETTER THEN THEY ARE.
I was going to rant some more but Adrian Wojnarowski said it all in his Oct. 12 article in Yahoo Sports. Perfect final line, “Sell the Warriors, Cohan. Sell them now.”
its funny because jack ass was saying the other day that he feels hes as good a player as Kobe etc.But if so wouldnt your team be better( more wins less losses)- raise your teams level iinsterad of trying to latch on to a contender, build something- hes only slighter better than average at best no wonder the contender arent lining up to sign him. Then there’s the attitude definately not that of a winner( not to be confused with somebody that likes to win- there is a difference). Which contender would want this whining/sulking guy. Dumb- he might need the Tinsley/Marbury treatment