Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Season Preview: Are They Still Elite?

Last year’s Golden State Warriors were in a holding pattern. With no Klay Thompson and an otherwise lacking roster, the team was stuck waiting for this year. The end result was losing in the play-in tournament to the Lakers and the Grizzlies and going home well before they are accustomed to.

Was it a sign of a new era of Warriors basketball, or a second unlucky year in a row after Curry only played five games in 2019-20? This year is the year that question gets answered.

Roster:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

James Wiseman

Otto Porter Jr.

Moses Moody

Jonathan Kuminga

Nemanja Bjelica

Jordan Poole

Kevon Looney

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Gary Payton II

Damion Lee

Mychal Mulder

Chris Chiozza

Projected Vegas Win Total: 48.5

Biggest Additions: Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga

Beyond Klay Thompson, who returns from injury, Golden State added two more young pieces in the draft in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. It’s unclear how much either will play, but they give Steve Kerr younger, more athletic options in the rotation if he decides the team needs some juice. The Warriors also brought back Andre Igudoala, who is not what he was a few years ago, but is probably a lock to be in their playoff rotation if healthy.

Biggest Losses: Kent Bazemore, Eric Paschall

These are not major losses — neither would be a lock to be in the rotation where they on the roster this year. But with Bazemore and Paschall gone, it increases the likelihood of Moody and/or Kuminga seeing minutes this year. It’ll be interesting to see how much patience Kerr and the Warriors will have in getting those two (and James Wiseman, for that matter) minutes while trying to win now with Curry, Green, and Thompson.

Biggest Question: What can Klay Thompson offer after two seasons away?

There’s just no way around wondering what Thompson can give the Warriors as he comes back from achilles and ACL injuries. Thompson is 31, so he should still be in his athletic prime even if injuries have taken something away. But he’s coming off of two significant injuries that have kept him off the court for two years. That is going to have some impact on what he is and it’s impossible to know how big that impact will be until he plays games again.