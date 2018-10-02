Someone Bet $67,000 To Win $670 On The Warriors To Make The Playoffs

Getty Image

Throughout the offseason, we’ve been updating the ever-changing win total odds for each NBA team. There have been some shifts over the past month-plus from teams going up and down as the betting market has dictated movement — or in the case of Minnesota, Jimmy Butler’s trade request has caused it.

What we haven’t discussed much are the odds of teams to make the playoffs. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook also allows you to simply bet whether a team will or won’t make the postseason, rather than trying to project how many wins a team will have.

There are your extreme long shots like the Hawks and Kings who opened at 15-1, teams expected to be battling for position that are hovering near Even odds like the Hornets and Blazers, teams that are mild favorites to make it like that Pelicans, Spurs, Pistons, and Heat, and finally, your massive favorites like the Celtics, Rockets, Raptors, and Warriors.