The injury news around the NBA has been especially crappy over the last few days. The Houston Rockets announced that Chris Paul won’t be able to play in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors due to a hamstring injury. One day later and the Cleveland Cavaliers let it be known that Kevin Love’s concussion-like symptoms will hold him out of Game 7 in Boston against the Celtics.

But shortly after the Love news dropped, we got a rare piece of good injury news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors should have some reinforcements off the bench against the Rockets in the form of second-year guard Patrick McCaw.