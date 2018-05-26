The Warriors Will Reportedly Activate Patrick McCaw For Game 6 Against The Rockets

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
Associate Editor
05.26.18

Getty Image

The injury news around the NBA has been especially crappy over the last few days. The Houston Rockets announced that Chris Paul won’t be able to play in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors due to a hamstring injury. One day later and the Cleveland Cavaliers let it be known that Kevin Love’s concussion-like symptoms will hold him out of Game 7 in Boston against the Celtics.

But shortly after the Love news dropped, we got a rare piece of good injury news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors should have some reinforcements off the bench against the Rockets in the form of second-year guard Patrick McCaw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsPatrick McCaw

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP