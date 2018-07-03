Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins stunned the NBA world by choosing the Golden State Warriors (and a reduced salary) in free agency and the reactions were swift. Even before adding the All-Star big man, most considered the Warriors to be the favorites for a third consecutive NBA title in 2019, despite any concern of wear and tear on a squad that has made deep playoff runs in four straight seasons.

However, the Cousins news swung the betting odds even more in Golden State’s favor, as the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook now installs the Warriors as 4-to-7 favorites to win the title.