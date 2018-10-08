Steph Curry Admitted The Warriors Are Openly Discussing A Championship Three-Peat

10.08.18 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The Warriors are already one of the greatest teams ever. Some would argue they’re the best there ever was amid a growing dynasty. With a roster of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green they’ve managed to win two straight championships.

Even before Durant arrived they managed to win one more and came within one game of winning a fourth. And the addition of DeMarcus Cousins, the expectation is that the Warriors could become even deeper and more loaded with talent. Let’s just say, with a team like this, expectations permanently remain high.

So it shouldn’t be surprising to hear from Curry that the Warriors are already discussing what they can accomplish this season. It’s obviously a championship or bust mentality in the Bay Area, but Golden State is thinking bigger than that. They’re already discussing the potential of a three-peat.

