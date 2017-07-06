Getty Image

Wanting to effectively shut up the haters and naysayers, former Warriors center Andrew Bogut got his 2015 championship ring fitted for his middle finger. Warriors owner Joe Lacob even triumphantly put the ring on Bogut’s middle finger when Golden State received their championship rings at the start of 2015-2016 season. And while Bogut is no longer a member of the Warriors, David West is planning on keeping the Australian center’s tradition going in Golden State.

West however, isn’t getting his championship ring fitted for his middle finger in response to Golden State’s detractors.

He’s mainly doing it because after 14 years in the NBA, West’s fingers are so gnarly that only his middle fingers can properly wear a ring.