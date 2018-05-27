Getty Image

It’s official: Both conference finals series are heading to a Game 7. The Cleveland Cavaliers made sure of that on Friday night, defending their home court against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. One day later and the Golden State Warriors followed suit, riding a strong third quarter en route to a 115-86 win over the Houston Rockets.

Neither team came into the game healthy, as the Rockets were without the services of Chris Paul and the Warriors didn’t have Andre Iguodala. Both teams had to find replacements for their offensive playmakers who pester opponents on defense, something the home team managed to do better.

Houston came out scorching, though, hitting eight threes in the first quarter to put Golden State at arm’s length. Despite Paul’s absence, the Rockets’ hot shooting gave them a 39-22 lead at the end of the game’s first period.