James Harden And The Rockets Held On For A 112-108 Win To Even The Series With Golden State

05.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets escaped with a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 and, in doing so, set the stage for a very interesting showdown on Tuesday evening. Though nothing was easy for James Harden and company, the end result was favorable, as the Rockets held on for dear life in a 112-108 victory to even the series against the reigning champs.

Things began in positive fashion for the Rockets, with Clint Capela scoring the first four points and the tandem of P.J. Tucker and James Harden chipping in with long-range connections.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#James Harden#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTNBA PlayoffsSTEPHEN CURRY
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 15 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP