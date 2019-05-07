Getty Image

The Houston Rockets escaped with a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 and, in doing so, set the stage for a very interesting showdown on Tuesday evening. Though nothing was easy for James Harden and company, the end result was favorable, as the Rockets held on for dear life in a 112-108 victory to even the series against the reigning champs.

Things began in positive fashion for the Rockets, with Clint Capela scoring the first four points and the tandem of P.J. Tucker and James Harden chipping in with long-range connections.