After five minutes of Game 4, the Houston Rockets appeared to be in significant trouble against the Golden State Warriors. On the road with their season virtually hanging in the balance, James Harden and company fell into a 12-0 hole at the outset but, after a furious second quarter comeback and an incredibly resilient effort in the fourth quarter, the Rockets escaped with a 94-92 victory that evened the series at two games each.

The Warriors, operating without Andre Iguodala and, therefore, a shortened rotation, began the night in lights-out fashion and claimed full control of the proceedings as a result. However, it was the duo of Harden and Chris Paul that reclaimed the advantage with a fantastic second quarter performance, including a memorable dunk and 29 combined points over a 12-minute period.

All told, the Rockets outscored the Warriors by a 34-18 margin in the second period, erasing what briefly appeared to be a daunting deficit and leveling the playing field considerably. Still, there was more peril for the eventual winners, as Stephen Curry and the Warriors came out of the gate in the third quarter with a trademark run that threatened Houston.

Curry scored 17 points in the period, including five three-pointers, and the Warriors zoomed to a 34-17 margin to secure a 10-point advantage with only 12 minutes remaining.