Warriors-Cavaliers 4 Is Set After The Rockets Went Ice Cold In Game 7

After a dismal first half, the Golden State Warriors looked to be in significant trouble against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. However, the reigning NBA champions rattled off a trademark third quarter to seize control and that was enough to buoy Golden State to a 101-92 victory that was accompanied by a ticket to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The early going was marred by sloppy play from the Warriors and the early tone was set, at least to some degree, when Klay Thompson picked up three fouls in the first four minutes of the contest. On the whole, Golden State shot just 35 percent from the floor (and missed three free throws) in the period but it was six turnovers that plagued the Warriors more than anything on the offensive end.

In addition, James Harden had an explosive first quarter, scoring 14 points on only six field goal attempts and generally controlling the action.