Warriors-Cavaliers 4 Is Set After The Rockets Went Ice Cold In Game 7

After a dismal first half, the Golden State Warriors looked to be in significant trouble against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. However, the reigning NBA champions rattled off a trademark third quarter to seize control and that was enough to buoy Golden State to a 101-92 victory that was accompanied by a ticket to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.
The early going was marred by sloppy play from the Warriors and the early tone was set, at least to some degree, when Klay Thompson picked up three fouls in the first four minutes of the contest. On the whole, Golden State shot just 35 percent from the floor (and missed three free throws) in the period but it was six turnovers that plagued the Warriors more than anything on the offensive end.
In addition, James Harden had an explosive first quarter, scoring 14 points on only six field goal attempts and generally controlling the action.
4 straight finals for Steph and the road to 4 was 10x harder than anything Lebron ever faced and he started the journey under the salary cap, with 0 allstars and a team built in the draft.. Greatest. Player. In. The. World!
Especially since rings don’t matter anymore.. who else could dominate the west 4 straight years?!?! Not another single person in the league.. KD can score all nite, but the team don’t move unless Steph is on 💪🏾
☝🏿The ultimate goofer ☝🏿
Lol. Curry is poor man’s Mark Price
Dude ain’t even the best player on his own team. Swap spots with Lebron and the Cavs MAYBE win 40 games and lose in the first round of the playoffs.
Steph is better than KD, but LeBron is better than Jordan.