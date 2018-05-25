The Rockets Gutted Out A Win In Game 5 To Put The Warriors On The Brink Of Elimination

With James Harden scuffling and all kinds of offensive efficiency issues, the Houston Rockets probably were not “supposed” to hold serve and win Game 5 over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. For the second consecutive game, however, the Rockets simply made more plays than the defending champions in crunch time and that was enough for Houston to take a 3-2 series lead with a 98-94 victory.

The night began in ugly fashion on both sides, with the Warriors struggling mightily in the opening moments and Houston unable to pull away. Harden and Chris Paul combined to shoot just 4-for-20 from the floor and 0-for-10 from three in the first half, with the Rockets converting only 6 of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc as a team. On the Golden State side, though, turnovers ruled the day, with nine in the first 16 minutes and a generally sloppy and uninspired offensive performance.

In some ways, there was visible intensity on both ends of the floor, though, and Clint Capela provided two memorable, highlight-reel blocked shots at the rim for the Rockets.

