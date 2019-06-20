Getty Image

When Kevin Durant suffered what would turn out to be a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it severely complicated his upcoming free agency. As the prize of the 2019 class, Durant will now miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 season after undergoing successful surgery, and there will be questions about just how much of his explosiveness he’ll be able to recoup when he returns.

Rumors have long pointed Durant’s compass toward New York, and his interest in playing for the Knicks has been reported for months. Though Golden State remains a top contender to re-sign Durant, they’re also reportedly exploring another avenue in case Durant declines to return to the Bay Area.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Brian Windhorst said the Warriors have been having internal discussions about re-signing Durant to the five-year max, then working with him to execute a trade.