The First Day of Golden State’s Future

When the Warriors dealt for Jamal Crawford, things were already looking bleak. Their season wasn’t necessarily “over” already, but prospects for a playoff push seemed unlikely even at that point.
Thus, Chris Mullin had to believe that the addition of Crawford wouldn’t just patch the void left by Monta Ellis in the short term, but that it would also benefit them down the road.
We’ll get to see them all on the floor together for the first time this season on Wednesday night against Dallas (9 PM, ESPN), and maybe make some early judgments as to whether this whole thing can work out. In fact, it will also provide an opportunity to reexamine a question that most of us decided was answered after Golden State got off to a poor start: what are the Warriors without Baron Davis?
Though everyone said that his departure was a lesson in “you don’t know what you’ve got ’till it’s gone,” the truth is that GSW’s 14-31 record could just as easily have been a result of Monta’s absence. In the two games that he’s been back, the Warriors have looked different. They lost 106-105 to one of the best team’s in the League, playing the brand of basketball we saw from them circa 2006. Four guys scored more than 15 points against Cleveland, and all four of them played a little bit of point guard. But that didn’t hinder their flow. Instead, it helped everyone to remain active, playing the type of synchronized basketball that you’d expect from a park team with years of experience running together.
Two nights ago, they decapitated the helpless Clippers. I could try and say that shows how Monta was the key and he’ll make everyone forget about Baron, but beating the Clippers doesn’t mean much right now except that your team has a pulse.
If the Warriors can go into Dallas with their full complement and win against a team who needs every W, can we say that Golden State is on the right track after all?
If Maggette and Ellis take turns forcing shots every possession, they will be in trouble. If they kick it out to Crawford, Watson, Morrow, etc., they will do just fine.
What are the Warriors without Baron Davis??
They’re back to being the Warriors, that’s what! Oh!
The Warriors are going to be killing by the end of the year; Baron Davis is one of the most inefficient players in the league that wow’s people with a couple of Razzle Dazzle plays a game. The addition of Maggette actually makes small ball more legit because he can play the 4 (well better then Pietrus) thanks to all that power and should help the teams sorry rebounding. Of course you have to deal with a couple appearances of “Bad Porn”
To answer the question: Not really.
The season is already lost with a 14-31 record in the west.
The warriors only have 37 games left and need to win every one in a conference where 50 wins is the threshold for the playoffs.
At this point they can hope for:
Exciting games that win back some fans and a lucky bounce (Chicago-style) in the lottery.
Monta nice but I dont think he ready to carry no team.
It’s a weird lineup that doesn’t necessarily resemble what we’ve seen traditionally but…it can work.
I definitely think Golden St has way too many guards and not enough bigs. If they can pull off a trade…maybe JO for Maggette and someone else, it would help them in the long run.
Monta got on some shit Larry Bird had on in French Lick.
it was a great decision to not sign baron davis, one of the historic great contract year players; look at how many games he played this year. it was a terrible decision to sign bad porn, which canceled out all the good from not signing baron. Getting turiaf is good, getting crawford for nothing (i actually consider al harrington less than nothing) was good, but when your best player is stephon jackson there are bound to be issues. good thing is crawford as an expiring contract can be packaged with bad porn in two years, so that’s the latest they can finish this front office bs. Before they take care of the current front office bs, they’re destined to be chase budlinger’s face.
i think they can start balling again. they should finish 10th in the west. who gives a fuck about a high draft pick this year anyway. outside of blake griffin all the draft choices aren’t going to impact a team now anyway. warriors might as well develop some chemistry together and have some more game experienced players for next season.