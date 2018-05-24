Who The Golden State Warriors Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have four of the best 20 players in the NBA and, as a result, are something of a juggernaut. In addition, the franchise is set to move into a new arena that will allow them to continue printing money for the foreseeable future and, while there are legitimate questions to ask about the price tag (and age) of their core moving forward, the next few years could be dedicated toward simply maintaining excellence.

With that in mind, the 2018 NBA Draft isn’t exactly the central point of conversation surrounding the Warriors but Bob Myers and company do have a first round pick to work with and it could be quite useful. Despite all of Golden State’s roster strengths, current (and playable) depth is not one of them, leading to the possibility that a rookie could actually contribute in a meaningful way next season. Part of that stems from a weird roster balance that includes (far) too many centers but, with Jordan Bell seemingly poised to take the next step, big men aren’t a definite need and the Warriors can potentially focus on adding yet another quality perimeter player to their already terrifying rotation.

Unlike lottery-bound teams that could be seeking upside at the potential risk of flame-out, the Warriors can afford to trend more in the direction of safety (a la Bell and Patrick McCaw in recent years) and, fortunately for Golden State, there are a ton of quality prospects to evaluate in 2018. Here are a few that could make sense if available.