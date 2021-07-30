The 2020-21 season didn’t go fully according to plan for the Golden State Warriors, dating back to the fateful news that Klay Thompson suffered a long-term injury in November. All things considered, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and company put together a relatively strong season, finishing with a 39-33 record, but the team’s ceiling was capped by the absence of Thompson and the future is uncertain.

For starters, the Warriors will be looking to compete at the highest level next season, all while living above the luxury tax line. Golden State will be banking on health, particularly for Thompson, Curry and Green, but they also project as an interesting team to monitor in terms of the transaction wire. The Andrew Wiggins trade is now complete, with Golden State acquiring a lottery pick from Minnesota, and the Warriors have their own pick to go along with young players like James Wiseman and Jordan Poole. In short, though, the stakes are much higher for the Warriors than a typical 39-33 team.

Roster Needs: Health, another ball-handler, wing depth

Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 Overall), Grade: B

This is a tough evaluation. On raw talent, Kuminga is a very solid pick at No. 7 overall. In fact, it would be easy to argue that he has top-five upside (or higher) if things come together. On the flip side, Kuminga has a lot of work to do to reach that ceiling and Golden State is in win-now mode like no other team in the lottery. It’s hard to imagine him helping them during the 2021-22 season, but this is clearly a long-term bet.

Moses Moody (No. 14 Overall), Grade: A

This is a heist of the highest order. I truly believe that. The Warriors clearly went for the future at No. 7 with Kuminga and, at No. 14, they get a player in Moody that I evaluated in the same tier. Moody’s ultimate ceiling may not be quite as high at the 100th percentile outcome, but he is a safer bet to contribute early and often. He was knocked for an uneven showing in the NCAA Tournament at Arkansas, but he’ll slide in beautifully to a smaller role with the Warriors.

2021-22 Roster

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

James Wiseman

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Kevon Looney

Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II (non-guaranteed)

Damion Lee (non-guaranteed)

Mychal Mulder (non-guaranteed)

Eric Paschall

Alen Smailagic (non-guaranteed)

Juan Toscano-Anderson

2021 Free Agents

Kent Bazemore (UFA)

Jordan Bell (RFA)

Nico Mannion (RFA)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (UFA)