The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have scored a whole lot of points through the first two games of their Western Conference Semifinal series. Both games were won by the Warriors, with Game 1 ending 123-101 and Game 3 ending 121-116. With Game 3 on the horizon, Las Vegas has decided to respond to the trend we’ve seen out of these teams by doing something unprecedented.

The point total for Game 3 opened up at 230.5, which was half a point behind the highest total in NBA Playoff history, according to The Action Network. The previous highest total of 231 was Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers — the over hit in that game as Golden State clinched a title with a 129-120 win.

But since Game 3 opened up, aggressive action on the over has pushed the line all the way up to 232.5 at some locations (232 at others), giving it the highest point total in postseason history.