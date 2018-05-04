The Over/Under Point Total For Warriors-Pelicans Game 3 Is The Highest In Playoff History

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
05.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have scored a whole lot of points through the first two games of their Western Conference Semifinal series. Both games were won by the Warriors, with Game 1 ending 123-101 and Game 3 ending 121-116. With Game 3 on the horizon, Las Vegas has decided to respond to the trend we’ve seen out of these teams by doing something unprecedented.

The point total for Game 3 opened up at 230.5, which was half a point behind the highest total in NBA Playoff history, according to The Action Network. The previous highest total of 231 was Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers — the over hit in that game as Golden State clinched a title with a 129-120 win.

But since Game 3 opened up, aggressive action on the over has pushed the line all the way up to 232.5 at some locations (232 at others), giving it the highest point total in postseason history.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGAMBLINGGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 4 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP