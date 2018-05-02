Steph Curry’s Return Powered The Warriors To A Win Over The Pelicans In Game 2

05.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Golden State won Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series over the New Orleans Pelicans by 22 points. It was a sign of dominance by the defending champs, but it stood to reason that New Orleans was going to come out firing on all cylinders in Game 2 with the hopes of making up for that loss.

The thing the Pelicans were unable to get past, though, was that the Warriors were getting their trump card back for the second game of the series. Steph Curry appeared in his first game since suffering a knee injury in March, free of the limits of a minutes restriction. In response, the two-time league MVP powered Golden State to a 121-116 victory over their foes.

Curry quite literally made his impact felt right away. With the Warriors down by eight in the first quarter, the Warriors’ talisman checked in for the first time. Golden State’s first possession with him on the floor involved letting him chuck it, and in typical Steph Curry fashion, he got nothing but net.

