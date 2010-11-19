Back in August I put you on to the Miami Heat Three-Player Foam Hand. But I have stumbled across something even better: the Golden State Warriors Radhand. As you can see, the Radhand – which is 20 inches tall – is the next generation in foam fingers. It’s the MacBook compared to the original Apple computer. Check it out after the jump.

While it’s a little pricy at $30, you can’t put a price on fandom. I doubt the Wizards will be making these. Don’t know what I’m talking about? Look at it sideways…

If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.