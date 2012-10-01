Golf, Basketball & A Racial Double Standard

Filled with equal doses of ignorance and curiosity about the game of golf, yesterday I tuned in to catch the final, crucial holes of the Ryder Cup.

And while my No. 1 fear didn’t come to pass â€“ that circumstances would lead to Tiger Woods taking the lion’s share of the blame for the U.S. team’s epic collapse â€“ I was bothered by what surfaced (or more accurately, didn’t surface) during a post-tournament interview with Jim Furyk, the U.S. golfer who lost a key one-on-one match to Europe’s Sergio Garcia.

“I’m pretty sure Sergio would tell you that I outplayed him today,” a dejected Furyk told reporters. “But I didn’t win and I lost the match.”

Read that again. Understand it. Now read it one more time, only this time switch Furyk’s voice with the voice of, say, LeBron James. Or Dwight Howard, or Kobe Bryant, or Kevin Garnett. Now imagine the social and national media reaction afterward had one of those NBA superstars made a statement similar to Furyk’s.

Can you outplay someone and still lose? Maybe that’s common in golf. I’ll admit I don’t know much about the game. But I do know a double standard when I see one.

In the hours since Furyk’s interview, I’ve yet to see a prominent sportswriter or popular Twitter hound trashing the accomplished veteran. I haven’t seen any fan or expert calling Furyk out as a sore loser, a crybaby, a punk, or just a delusional choke artist grasping at straws.

In fact, reading through a sampling of six Ryder Cup columns prominently featured on ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo! on Sunday, I noted Furyk was taken to task in all six for his gut-wrenching loss to Garcia. But only two of those columns included the quote in which Furyk claims he outplayed Garcia, and only one of those addressed the quote beyond a simple mention. In one column that focused primarily on Furyk, the writer not only omitted the quote, he suggested instead that Furyk’s biggest problem this weekend was “wanting it too much.”

Now try this: Imagine the Miami Heat blowing a 2-0 playoff series lead and being eliminated in six, then in the aftermath LeBron says, “I’m pretty sure the Celtics would tell you that we outplayed them, but we didn’t win.”

How long would it take Twitter and the news wires to light up with a deluge of criticism? How long and hot would that fire burn?

It wouldn’t even have to be a polarizing figure like LeBron. Throw Rajon Rondo or Tristan Thompson in the same scenario. Make it Joe Johnson or DeMar DeRozan. Make it Dwight or Kobe or KG. Trust me, it wouldn’t be much different.

I realize that I could overreacting. I could be making too many assumptions. But I doubt it.

Just as well, there could be many innocent reasons why Furyk isn’t at the center of a media firestorm this morning. Maybe it’s because a large chunk of writers and TV talking heads simply missed the quote. Maybe it’s because the Ryder Cup had already been buried under the NFL’s Week 4 action by Sunday night. Maybe it’s just easier to talk about popular golfers like Tiger, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson than to focus on an understated guy like Furyk.

But it seems clear to me that this is another example of one group of athletes being treated differently than another group of athletes would be treated in the same situation.

More specifically, it reminds me of the collective media and social bias against basketball that is rooted in dynamics of race and class that are part of our sad American tradition.