Golf Cart + Drinking = Kicked Off Stanford Basketball Team

05.12.10

Stanford's JJ Hones

This might be the most amazing story I’ve read all week. After making it all the way to the NCAA Championship game this year against UConn, Stanford redshirt junior JJ Hones decided blow off a little steam before the end of the school year. What’d she do? Try getting arrested for reckless driving, evading a campus police officer and resisting arrest… in a golf cart.

Although she averaged just 5.4 points and 3.0 assists per game for her career, Hones did play 21 minutes in the title game, finishing with three points, two rebounds and an assist. Coming off a third knee surgery after the season, she had hoped to return for a fifth year, but those hopes died when Stanford dismissed her from the team this week. That is something that tends to happen when you’re booked at a Santa Clara County jail at about 4:00 AM.

TAGSCOLLEGEJJ HonesSTANFORD

