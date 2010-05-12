Golf Cart + Drinking = Kicked Off Stanford Basketball Team

This might be the most amazing story I’ve read all week. After making it all the way to the NCAA Championship game this year against UConn, Stanford redshirt junior JJ Hones decided blow off a little steam before the end of the school year. What’d she do? Try getting arrested for reckless driving, evading a campus police officer and resisting arrest… in a golf cart.
Although she averaged just 5.4 points and 3.0 assists per game for her career, Hones did play 21 minutes in the title game, finishing with three points, two rebounds and an assist. Coming off a third knee surgery after the season, she had hoped to return for a fifth year, but those hopes died when Stanford dismissed her from the team this week. That is something that tends to happen when you’re booked at a Santa Clara County jail at about 4:00 AM.
My new favorite women’s college basketball player.
What’s up with basketball players and golf carts??
Remember last tear when Jason Collins got in that golf cart accident? Now this! Simply hilarious.
Anyone got her number?
Drinking and driving a golf cart at 4am, the picture of her evading the police while the cop walks along side saying “pull over” has me laughing at my desk right now.
@ papa smurf, you mean your new favorite EX-womens college basketball player
5 years in college, alcohol, golf cart, reckless driving, campus police…
Sounds like the real-life female version of Van Wilder.
lord pancake – that is correct. either way, i love her.
she can be in my threesome
@Lucas Shapiro
I believe both Collins’ twins were in the golf cart at the time. Even more ironic when you remember they were also Stanford products.
this is actually pretty sad. she gave her knees to the program. impossible how much re-hab. she has undergone. a few other stories have surfaced about a hazing incident regarding boothe when boothe was a freshman. when you think of bryant making millions after raping a woman and artest after assault and battery on a fan, you have wonder about the standards for college athletes. who does this help when you kick her off the team? may drive her to more drink. she will forever think of herself as a loser who through all that hard work away. very sad.