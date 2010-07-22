Gone By November

Monty Williams and Byron Scott are gonna have a lot to talk about the next time they cross paths. Around the same time ex-Hornets coach B-Scott walked into a job with the Cavs thinking (maybe) he had LeBron James — only to watch him take off for Miami — new Hornets coach Williams was thinking he had Chris Paul on his side. But maybe not for long now. CP3 reportedly wants to be traded ASAP, and would prefer to go to Orlando, New York or the Lakers … Money-wise, Paul has two years left on a deal that pays him about $15 million per, so whoever tries to get him likely won’t be doing it for spare parts. Orlando could pull it off by sending Jameer Nelson and Marcin Gortat to New Orleans; L.A. could do it straight-up for Andrew Bynum; and the Knicks could unload Eddy Curry and throw Kelenna Azubuike in there to make the salaries match. From the Hornets’ end, the Bynum deal looks the most enticing, but then again, they already have Emeka Okafor at center. You could roll out a big-man rotation of Bynum, Okafor and David West and give the Lakers problems — except you just handed L.A. the best point guard in the League … And now we sit back and wait for the same critics who have been bashing LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh (well, just LeBron really) to bash CP3 for wanting to play with other superstars and “taking the easy way out” … On the same day when we put Derrick Rose on top of the list of NBA stars who will never leave their original teams, D-Rose confirmed it. “I’m never (leaving). Never,” Rose said at Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas. Like we said, Rose is a Chicago native who always wanted to play for the Bulls, plus he saw how LeBron got treated when he left Cleveland. Rose doesn’t need that drama in his life, especially when he’s already in a major market that has no problem attracting big-time free agents … Josh Powell is reportedly close to a deal with the Hawks. If ATL brings in Powell, a big man who has championship experience and won’t really play big minutes, doesn’t that nullify their need for Shaq? … Good under-the-radar move by the Thunder, signing Royal Ivey yesterday. Ivey is inexpensive and he won’t play much behind Russell Westbrook, Eric Maynor, Thabo Sefolosha and James Harden, but he is one of Kevin Durant‘s buddies from the University of Texas. Ivey didn’t play at UT with KD, but the two of them work out together in Austin over the summer. Little moves like that keep your superstar happy and don’t cost you too much. Be afraid, though, OKC fans: Another of Durant’s alumni buddies is T.J. Ford … You notice how every free agent has the same list of teams allegedly interested in them? The Lakers and Heat make everybody’s list, then throw in the team they last played for, maybe another title contender, then another random team that has a lot of cap room. For example, both T-Mac and Larry Hughes claim the Lakers and Heat are on them, and Hughes includes the Celtics (contender) and Bobcats (team he last played for), while McGrady mentions the Bulls (cap space) and Clippers (cap space). You could ask Michael Olowokandi which teams are calling him right now and we bet he’d say Miami, L.A., Boston (last team) and New York (cap space) … One guy who actually is on Miami’s radar is Carlos Arroyo. Last we heard he’s on his way to Miami to sign a contract later today. So if we’re officially looking at Mario Chalmers and Arroyo as the PG’s, with maybe undrafted rookie Jon Scheyer in the mix, are we sure D-Wade or LeBron shouldn’t get a crack at running the point? … We’re out like CP …
LA isn’t sending Bynum anywhere. Lets just put that to bed already. It didn’t happen for Bosh, it sure aint happening for a PG, even one ask skilled as CP3.
Wow, if CP3 goes to LA I will KILL myself. Having 2 of the leagues top 3 guards as well as the best big man as well as that Miami shit? The leagues gonna be so top heavy shit aint worth. Move that makes the most sense would be CP3 to Orlando for Nelsen and Peitrus. Makes sense money wise and with Pietrus they could run the floor with Collison and Thornton. I just don’t see CP killing it in the triangle ad him and Kobe wont gel as well. Plus it removes LA’s biggest advantage: size.
I see CP going to New York and Carmelo signing next year if they were serious with this make their own big 3 shit.
If CP goes Collison and Thornton better step THE FUCK up. Better hope Collison last year want a fluke and this kid is the real deal or else your looking at a 25 win team.
So that’s Cleveland, T-Dot and New Orleans as the teams that look MUCH worse than last year. Can’t wait for the NBA season.
Wait a minute, can’t NY not trade Azubuike since they just traded for him. Isn’t it till December or some shit like that?
And Powell is not filling Shaq’s shoes. Nigga is 6’9 and fits in perfectly with their undersized players. ATL needs Shaq and his fat ass in order to play Al and J-Smoove in their positions. Just do the sign and trade for Marvin Williams.
1. I think Chris Paul is smart enough to figure out the triangle and talented enough to be very very good in it, if not great.
2. This will be Phil Jackson’s last year. Whoever succeeds him may not even run the triangle.
@ AB
good points, but I don’t see New Orleans taking on Bynum’s monstrosity of a contract considering his troubled health. So that leaves Orlando and New York who do you think has the advantage? ORL gives him a WAY better version of Chandler but he made those Big 3 comments bout NY?
This could be a move for the future of the Lakers. If they want to loose the triangle in a couple of years when Jackson is gone and Shaw slowly transforms the triangle to old Showtime Style this is the movce. CP can do fast and half court play. If LA can pull it off and keep Kobe, Paul, Bynum – I say do it! Him mentioning LA as a top target means something.
The front runner for that is NY….i can see them pullign a heat and gettin CP3 and working Carmelo in there somewhere….then keeping chandler and gallo and felton as the back up…
I dont get why people underestimate Carlos Arroyo. Last year, his turnover ration was 4 to 1 second only to Chris Paul. I’d say that is pretty solid.
I don’t see CP3 bringing anything more to the table than Fish and Blake in the triangle system. He is by far the better player, but his skills are best with the ball in his hands. With such a ball dominant player such a Kobe, CP3 will have to learn to play off the ball. Better off where he can have the ball in his hands setting up guys instead.
I can see CP in the purple in gold if the triangle gets toned down or completely thrown out once Phil hangs it up. This’ll also require Kobe to start working off the ball to help preserve his body through the regular season where they can start putting in work in the playoffs.
@Stunnaboy09 — I wouldn’t count L.A. out already. They could also offer Odom/Vujacic or Odom/Walton and that would still work. Not saying that’s a better deal than Bynum, just that Bynum isn’t the only option. Anyway, I think Orlando would win out for CP over NY (basketball-wise) because they’re built to contend for a title now. Unless he just really wants to live in NY and play with his boys Melo and Amare…
@J — “I don’t see CP3 bringing anything more to the table than Fish and Blake in the triangle system.”
You’re over-thinking it. The Lakers don’t run the triangle every play of every game. Especially in the playoffs, there are times when they just need somebody to clear out and get to the rim. So far it’s Kobe 99% of the time, but if you get Chris Paul, you have a dual threat. Plus your transition game improves by leaps and bounds with CP leading the fast break, and your defense improves because CP is a ball-hawk AND he can stay in front of his man.
Assist to turnover ratio*
I’ll be stopping by Otis Smith’s office and/or house tomorrow to make sure he makes this trade happen…even if I have to use “persuasive force”…
Hell, bringing in CP3 could make Rashard worth that huge contract…maybe.
chris paul is going to new york…. the city and the team totally suits him
I guess I was wrong about CP3. I said his cheatin’ ass would whine his way out of town by midseason.
I’d rather he go to the Lakers so he could fuck up their team chemistry
im never sharing this turkey sandwich…Never.
@AB
So you think CP can play wit another ball dominator like Kobe? They both need the ball in their hands, that’s the reason why most of Kobes PGs are just catch and shoot. That’s why I think LA wont do it, might mess up chemistry and they already have the perfect PG for them in Fisher.
“If ATL brings in Powell, a big man who has championship experience”. I’m still laughing at that … dude averaged 3 minutes/game in the playoffs.
Don’t go to LA. Shit I’d like to see him in Orlando=Champs. At least it’d be their best shot at a title. I WILL KILL MYSELF IF HE GOES TO LA WITH THAT FUCKING RAPIST BALLHOG BRICK CITY MAMBA FUCK.
@Stunnaboy
If you are wondering about Kelenna getting traded multiple times, all I think you have to do is look at Q-Rich and however many teams he was on in that short amount of time. You can be traded more than once if that is what you are wondering.
@Andrew
Forgot about Q-Rich, thanks bro tried the trade machine and it didn’t work so I thought there was some new rule in place.
I agree with stunna. Unless they have plans on bringing in someone that has a different system that’ll bring out the most out of CP and have Kobe start to work off the ball a bit more to prevent wear and tear going into the playoffs I don’t see it happening.
If the Knicks were serious about building their own big 3 they’d have to save Currys big ass contract for Carmelo.
I dont see Denver giving up Melo for a cap relief unless he acts like a proper bitch and forces it, but they still should hold onto Curys big ass contract for a 3rd player and try a CP3 for Felton and Turaf/Azubuike swap.
Man, I want CP3 in Orlando so badly. Honestly, who doesn’t want to see Paul lobbing passes to Dwight or dishing wide-open looks to Orlando’s array of perimeter weapons after cutting inside. It would be beautiful to watch.
This just in – Chris Paul confirms reports that have been out ever since he punched a guy in the balls: he’s a huuuuuuge bitch.
I’m still surprised that the hornets didn’t take the blazers offer before the draft. They are stupid you were geting bayless,miller,jole,batum,dante Cunningham and a draft pick. but I’m happy because I’m a blazer fan an I think that’s to much for Paul and I forgot the other player.
CP3 to lakers, you mean my all time fav player to my Lakers? damn… haha, that’d be awesome and mind-blogging, but I dont think he’ll fit RIGHT NOW.
I dont see why Rose would leave Chicago too.
Didn’t Lebron once say early on that he’s stay in Cleveland? Shit happens, and who knows where Rose’s head will be in a few years.
Wow so CP3 wants a trade. How many years are left on his contract? Two? Too bad Paul there is no reason to trade you to either of the teams you would like to go to. What would New Orleans get that would remotely offset sending their marquee player to either New York or L.A? What is in it for the Hornets? The difference between LeBron and Paul is James was a free agent and could go anywhere, and Paul can’t call his shot.
cp3 to orlando makes all the sense in the world. he made chandler into a 13 ppg scorer guess what he can do to brandon bass and dwight howard. new york is done for the upcoming three years. no draft picks not a coach you want to play for and weak bigs.
bynum cp3… you just made that up huh haha they’re not gonna trade bynum.
@Stunnaboy: “So that’s Cleveland, T-Dot and New Orleans as the teams that look MUCH worse than last year.”
Toronto is much worse than last year?? I disagree. They aren’t THAT bad. I think they’ll finish the season with about 5 less wins than last year. Bargnani will increase his scoring output to +20 and give headaches for every bigman who tries to guard him.
An maybe i’m smoking too much but I have this funny feeling the Cavs are gonna be the 8th seed next year. Maybe it’s just my wishful thinking. Heat/Cavs in the 1st round. I hope it happens.
@Diggity Dave
Lebron also made it clear that he’s from Akron, not Cleveland. Rose is a Chitown kid. But yeah, you right though. Anything can happen. He has at least a decade in front of him.
Oh Please!
The Knicks have Turiaf, Jerome Jordan and Timofey Mozgov.
C’mon DIME!!
CP3 to the Blazers would be a beautiful thing to watch. They have some nice pieces.
CP3 for Bynum ??? You must be out of your mind. The best PG in the world for the injury prone 8pts – 6 reb – 16 Millions
Bynum ???
CP3 gets a pass cuz NO is doing everything it can ot get worse and save $$$. They sold off a draft pick, tried to give Tyson Chandler away for nothing to OKC (which got nullified and turned into the Emeka deal) and haven’t shown any willingness to do what it takes to win. He’s also not a potential all-time great, so the context of wanting to play w/ another superstar is different. If CP3 keeps going how he’s going, stays healthy, and wins a chip or 2, he MIGHT enter top 5 PG ever territory. If Bron had won a few and kept putting up those #s, he coulda been one of the 10 best players ever period. Higher standard there to some.
having said all that, I also got no problem w/ what Bron did either, other than the hour long, narcisistic, “Hey, look at me as I take a dump on my hometown” special. He was always talked up as more Magic than MJ in HS anyway, but had to put on the MJ cape for Cleveland (who, btw, isn’t exactly a destination city. Had they convinced CB4 to take the sign-and-trade, he’d prob still be a Cav.) Now he can be a distributor first and scorer 2nd. I got no problem w/ LeBron wanting to go play w/ his buddies in an amazing city. Woulda preferred he go be the man in Chi and still have just as good a shot at a ring, but whatever. His life. he’s the one that’d have to deal w/ being called a bust (or loser or choker or whatever) had he never won a title. Go have fun with your best friends, just be classier about it on the way out. Other than that, i got no beef w/ what he did and def wouldn’t say anything bad about CP3, who’s been in a much worse run organization that’s clearly only committed to winning after taking care of the balance sheet.
@stunnaboy – I think (not sure) that it’s just sign-and-trade guys or RFAs that can’t be moved for a few months. Could be wrong though…
The Nets need to get on the phone with New Orleans and snap up CP3!!! Send them Harris, Lee, and T-Will. This is the only scenario where i’m ok with trading T-Will..
Guys that just got traded can’t be packaged with another player until 90 days after the first trade, but they can get traded by themselves. I don’t know why they have that rule. If I were NOR why would I take Curry and Azubuike? I would ask for Curry, Randolph, Gallo and picks.
The damn Lakers better not get Paul for Odom and fillers like Sasha, Carater, Ebanks and picks. NOR should ask for Bynum and Odom and make them take Okafor back.
Isn’t Bron’s boy World Wide Wes and Leon Rose working the back channels for CP3 and delivering him to a contender. And Paul signed with Maverick and Bron’s marketing agency.
This is the new trend in the NBA so we might as well get use to it and players are trying to put themselves in the absolute best possible situation to win a championships. I have my money on Orlando because they already Drafted Orton from Kentucky so they can send Gortat and Nelson to the Hornets easily.
Only free agent signings cannot be traded until Dec 9. Traded players can be traded and packaged anytime.
I’ve said it since Miami made their move I like Chalmers at the point for that team. I don’t think it will be a problem. If I were Orlando I’d look into that Jameer Gortat trade ASAP. That is really the piece they need to get over the hump, oh yeah that and trading Vince Carter. Couldn’t they just trade Vince for Paul and someome else, maybey Julian Wright or Posey? I don’t know… anyway the Hawks getting Powell is a lateral move, he’s still too small to play center and move Horford to the power forward position which is what having Shaq would allow them to do, now if I were them I wouldn’t try to pick up Shaq either.
GOD STOP CRYING AND COMPARING THIS TO THE MIAMI THREE. its completely different. trades are not the same as collusion.
BRONS TEAM HAD 60+ WINS BACK TO BACK YEARS. this is COMPLETELY different. god. irritating.
@ TP (Toilet Paper)
Shut up
It is exactly the same
CP3 doesn’t have chosen 1 tatted across his back no one is going to bash him for going elsewhere
Sorry journeyman… not the same.
Forget Miami, if Orlando get CP3 without giving up much (Gortat+Jameer+future first rounder for eg), they’re winning the East. That team would be STACKED.
If Orlando gets CP3, Miami-Orlando games would be like a mini All-Star game. Florida is gonna be killing it in sports next year. With the exception of the Dolphins ofcourse…
And now you can add another city to the list of ones that hate LeBron. New Orleans, come on down!
@41
Yeah, I was gonna post that but you put it much better than what I woulda said.
For example, do you guys remember a little while ago when ‘Sheed was traded to the Hawks from Portland and then like 2 days later, after playing just one game, he was traded to the Pistons? Haha he dropped like 29 points I think and then peaced…
@#35
AMEN. Hit it right on the head, or at least for me…