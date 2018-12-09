ESPN

Gonzaga has earned the No. 1 ranking in the country thanks to an undefeated record that includes an impressive win over presumptive national title favorite Duke in Maui.

The Zags are a deep and talented team, as they are almost every year under Mark Few, with an extremely talented frontcourt duo of Rui Hachimura, a lottery-level prospect for the 2019 NBA Draft, and Brandon Clarke. Hachimura, understandably, gets the most headlines because of his potential at the next level, but Clarke has been exceptional and is a big part of why the Bulldogs are such a force and a difficult team to deal with, especially on the defensive end.

Clarke is an elite rim protector at the college level, averaging more than three blocks per game, including a season high six in that win over the Blue Devils in Maui. On Sunday, Gonzaga faced another stiff test in the form of Tennessee in Phoenix, and once again Clarke showed up in a big way on the defensive end, giving us the best block of the year at any level of basketball with this emphatic stuff of a two-handed dunk attempt from Yves Pons.