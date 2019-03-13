Gonzaga’s Perfect Conference Season Ended With A Loss To St. Mary’s In The WCC Title Game

On the heels of a 26-point drubbing of Pepperdine on Monday night in Las Vegas, the Gonzaga Bulldogs appeared to be in a comfortable position in the West Coast Conference Tournament. After all, Mark Few’s team was spotless in conference play this season, finishing 16-0 in the regular season. The Bulldogs were riding a 21-game overall winning streak as a match-up with St. Mary’s in the WCC title game arrived. Forty minutes later, Gonzaga suffered its first and only loss to a conference foe in decisive fashion by a final score of 60-47.

Though St. Mary’s led for the entire second half, the early going actually belonged to the Zags, who opened the game on a 9-2 run. From there, however, the Gaels immediately stabilized things, playing at a glacial pace and controlling the tempo throughout the contest. In fact, Gonzaga scored only 24 points in the first half, setting a new season-low. It was the first time during the season that the team trailed at the break against a conference opponent.

Following halftime, the Bulldogs never led, as St. Mary’s withstood a few haymakers with rallies of their own to keep the favorites at arm’s length. With 9:17 remaining, Gonzaga climbed within one but, from there, St. Mary’s finished the night on an 18-6 run and sent the Bulldogs home without the WCC Tournament title for the first time since 2012.

